2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Check specifications, price, pictures

Mercedes-Benz India launched the 2018 C-Class sedan with three variants Thursday. The new C-Class facelift variants have been ranged between Rs 40-48 lakh, with updated styling, new features and more powerful engine options.

The updated C-Class sedan range comes in three options – C 220 d Prime, C 220 d Progressive, and C 300 d AMG Line, which are priced at Rs 40 lakh, Rs 44.25 lakh and Rs 48.50 lakh. The German automaker has promised that the rest of the C-Class line up, including the Coupe and Cabriolet and their respective AMG versions, will follow the sedan to India soon.

The variant models see major changes in terms of design and technology. It has a new 12.3-inch digital instrument display over the standard cluster. The steering wheel boasts of touch control buttons as opposed to clickers, just like in S-Class and E-Class models. With 241 hp and a new 9-speed, the turbocharged C 300 4MATIC rushes to 100 in just 5.9 seconds. Its direct injection and multi-spark ignition can self-tune in milliseconds, to create more performance from less fuel.

The C 220 d and the C 300 d AMG Line will have a new four-cylinder OM 654 diesel powertrain, PTI quoted Michael Jopp, vice-president for sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz India, adding the C 220 d will be available from today while the C 300 d will be available from the December quarter.

From Active Distance Assist Distronic cruise control to Active Parking Assist, the C-Class has many advanced options. With the new hands-free access, one can open the trunk with a convenient foot motion under the bumper. Another feature to look out for is Keyless-Go, which lets the user unlock the doors with just a touch.

Big changes in terms of technology on the C-Class is a new 12.3-inch digital instrument display over the standard cluster. The steering wheel too gets touch control buttons as opposed to clickers, a feature that has trickled down through the Mercedes family, with the feature usually making its presence felt in the S-Class or the E-Class.

C-Class also gets advanced driver assistance features like Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist as functions of Active Steering Assist.

Mercedes-Benz India has said that the new 2018 update for the new C-Class in the biggest one till date with 6500 new parts. Furthermore, the brand added that it has sold 8061 cars in India in the year 2018. Since 1982, the C-Class has found a total of 95 lakh buyers.

The C-Class models for 2018 now come with more powerful engines, particularly the C 200 and the C 250. The C 200 will be powered by an all-new 1.5-litre motor, while the C 250 will get a more powerful 2.0-litre diesel motor. A C 300 engine will carry a 2-litre motor with greater peak power at 258 bhp and peak torque of 370 Nm. Its diesel counterpart, the C 300 d, on the other hand, gets an updated 245 bhp 2-litre diesel engine, which is the most powerful engine to be locally assembled by Mercedes-Benz India till date.

