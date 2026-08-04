Cars that ‘talk’ to each other: India’s proposal for safer roads from 2028

The government has released a draft notification proposing the phased roll-out of Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication systems in upcoming vehicles – a move aimed at improving road safety through connected vehicle technology.

Under the proposal by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) , ‘V2V’ communication systems will become mandatory for all private and commercial vehicles manufactured from October 1, 2028, while vehicles equipped with V2V systems from October 1, 2027, will have to comply with the updated standard.

The ministry also stated that the phased rollout is intended to provide manufacturers and other stakeholders sufficient time to prepare for implementation.

What has the government said?

MoRTH stated that V2V communication systems complying with the new AIS-230 standard will become mandatory for L, M and N category vehicles (L: motor vehicles with fewer than four wheels; M: motor vehicles with at least four wheels designed to carry passengers; and N: motor vehicles with at least four wheels designed to carry goods).