Cars that ‘talk’ to each other: India’s proposal for safer roads from 2028

The government has released a draft notification proposing the phased roll-out of Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication systems in upcoming vehicles – a move aimed at improving road safety through connected vehicle technology.
Under the proposal by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) , ‘V2V’ communication systems will become mandatory for all private and commercial vehicles manufactured from October 1, 2028, while vehicles equipped with V2V systems from October 1, 2027, will have to comply with the updated standard.
The ministry also stated that the phased rollout is intended to provide manufacturers and other stakeholders sufficient time to prepare for implementation.
MoRTH stated that V2V communication systems complying with the new AIS-230 standard will become mandatory for L, M and N category vehicles (L: motor vehicles with fewer than four wheels; M: motor vehicles with at least four wheels designed to carry passengers; and N: motor vehicles with at least four wheels designed to carry goods).
Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication allows nearby vehicles to exchange real-time information such as speed, position, direction and acceleration. The system can alert drivers or onboard vehicle systems about potential hazards, including sudden braking, forward-collision risks, unsafe lane changes and approaching emergency vehicles.
“Unlike traditional safety technologies that rely on cameras, radar or other onboard sensors, V2V communication can share information beyond a driver’s line of sight. The ministry said the technology is expected to complement Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) while supporting connected mobility and future intelligent transportation applications,” said MoRTH in their Draft.
The proposed V2V systems will operate in the 5.875GHz to 5.925GHz frequency band, which has been designated for Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) applications. The Department of Telecommunications exempted the use of this spectrum from licensing requirements through a notification issued on June 10, 2026.
The draft published on August 3 states that the rules are based on the newly developed AIS-230 standard, which specifies the minimum technical, functional, environmental, performance and cybersecurity requirements for factory-installed V2V communication systems.
The AIS-230 standard covers factory-installed On-Board Units (OBUs) using Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology operating in the 5.875GHz-5.925GHz frequency band. It sets requirements for radio performance, frequency stability, output power, receiver sensitivity, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) positioning, electrical systems, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), cybersecurity, communication security and the performance of road safety applications.
AIS-230 also supports the phased rollout of several safety applications, including:
According to the draft notification:
MoRTH said the proposed framework is expected to improve vehicle situational awareness, enable timely safety warnings and strengthen the adoption of connected technologies to reduce road accidents across India.