Tamil Nadu Congress file complaint against Seeman over speech regarding Rajiv, Sonia Gandhi

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Thursday filed a complaint against Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman for his alleged abusive speech against congress leaders Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Congress MP Jayakumar, besides other leaders including Gopanna, submitted their complaint to the DGP office in Chennai. Jayakumar said Seeman’s activities would lead to disruption of peace in the city.

Addressing reporters outside the DGP’s office, Jayakumar cited the 2019 incident where Seeman was booked by the cops after he “justified” the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi during his campaign speech in Vikravandi.

“We had registered a complaint during that time but I don’t know the status of it. Today, again while campaigning for the local rural body polls, Seeman made abusive remarks against Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. We have registered a complaint with the DGP C Sylendra Babu and have stated that his speeches are on the lines of inciting violence. Congress functionaries won’t be silent for a longer time and urged him to take immediate action,” Jayakumar said.

He added that Seeman’s activities are a “threat” to democracy and a “curse” to politics. Jayakumar further said that if police do not take stern action, they will discuss with their party high command and the Congress functionaries will take the next required step.

TNCC president KS Alagiri has also issued a statement over the matter. He said that NTK is functioning openly in favour of the banned LTTE organisation and their leader Seeman should be booked under the Goondas Act. Alagiri added that he would like to issue a warning that if Seeman’s NTK is not nipped in the bud, it would lead to many youngsters being impressed by his inflammatory speeches and thereby becoming terrorists.

“Monitoring his speeches, taking stringent actions against him would be a great help in restoring peace in Tamil Nadu,” Alagiri said.