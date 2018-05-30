Royal Enfield Classic Pegasus 500 launched in India: Everything you wanted to ask

Royal Enfield launched the Classic Pegasus 500 in India today. Royal Enfield launched the Classic Pegasus 500 in India today.

Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield on Wednesday launched the limited edition Classic 500 Pegasus motorcycle in India. Out of the 1,000 units available globally, only 250 motorcycles will be on sale on the brand website from today.

The Classic Pegasus 500 draws inspiration from the iconic RE/WD 125 Flying Flea motorcycle that was manufactured at Royal Enfield’s facility in the United Kingdom during the World War 2. With the Pegasus, the brand has attempted to revive its military heritage by offering a fitting tribute to the iconic Flying Flea. Also Read: 2018 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X review

So what’s new in the Classic 500 Pegasus?

A lot of aesthetic changes! The new motorcycle is essentially a limited version of the Classic 500 motorcycle. The Pegasus 500 comes with a distinct serial number stencilled on the fuel tank and wears a maroon and blue Pegasus emblem on the fuel tank, the official Parachute Regiment insignia. Other additions include a set of military-style canvas panniers with the Pegasus logo, brown handlebar grips, a leather strap with brass buckles across the air filter, blacked out silencers, rims, kickstart, pedals and headlight bezel to give it a unique period look. It also gets a Service Brown paint job! Also Read: Royal Enfield’s Garage Cafe in Goa is where you’ll find your kindred spirits

What hasn’t changed

In the drivetrain department, the specifications are exactly the same as the standard Classic 500, which is powered by a 499 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine churning out 27.2 bhp at 5250 rpm with a maximum torque of 41.3 Nm at 4000 rpm.

What’s the history behind the Flying Flea motorcycle?

The 1939 Flying Flea motorcycle was used by the British Army Red Berets parachute regiment in World War II for airborne drops on the battlefield. The military picked it up given its 56 kg weight, a 125cc engine and smaller overall dimensions. The bike could be dropped anywhere with a drop cage and a dispatch rider would deliver messages on it. When on the ground, the Flying Flea was extensively used for reconnaissance, and transporting soldiers into battlefields. The practicality of the bike was such that it could even be lifted by the rider over a ditch, bomb crater or any other obstacle.

What went into recreating the Classic Pegasus 500?

To create this modern classic motorcycle, Royal Enfield joined hands with Britain’s Ministry of Defence and Parachute Regiment. Mark Wells, who heads Royal Enfield’s Global Product Strategy and Industrial Design, explains that the bike is an attempt to authentically recreate the inspiration, which is the Flying Flea. “Many brands have military motorcycles in their past but only Royal Enfield has the Flying Flea. We wanted to authentically recreate the inspiration, so we have paid great attention to details. We have even recreated the yellow stripe on the engine cover which, on the Flying Flea was originally used to denote the motorcycle’s centre of gravity, when it was loaded on the aircraft,” says Wells.

What’s the price of the motorcycle and where can people buy it?

The Royal Enfield Classic Pegasus 500 is available at a price of Rs. 2,49,217 (on-road Mumbai) and will be exclusively available on the brand website from today onwards. Each motorcycle will include canvas panniers, helmet and a Pegasus collection t-shirt.

