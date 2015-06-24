Honda launches new Aviator, Activa-i starting at Rs 50,863 and Rs 46,213 (ex-showroom) respectively

Honda has announced a long term brand association with Taapsee Pannu (Center), one of the most recognizable faces of South Indian cinema and a youth icon in Bollywood.Hyderabad

As part of its plans to launch 15 new products in 2015, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched two new editions of its scooters Aviator and Activa-i. With this, Honda has completed eight new two-wheelers model launches in six months of this year.

“India is a focus market for Honda and it is significant that Honda’s two-wheelers operations here is the second largest contributor to Honda’s global sales. Today, one in every four two-wheelers sold by Honda worldwide is from India. “I am confident that given our continued investment and growth, we will become number 1 two-wheeler market for Honda globally within next 2-3 years,” HMSI President & CEO Keita Muramatsu told reporters on the sidelines of the event here.

The company’s upcoming fourth plant will be the world’s largest only scooter plant and it will start operation at Gujarat in early 2016, he said. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing HMSI, said the current capacity of our existing three plants is 4.6 million and there will be additional capacity of 1.2 million through the fourth upcoming factory in Gujarat.

Once the plant is commissioned in the early 2016, the total capacity will be 5.8 million, Guleria added. In the two months of current fiscal (April-May), Honda is having market share of 27 per cent and has gained 3 per cent when compared to the same period during 2014-15, he said.

Guleria said, “We have set a target volume of 4.67 million for 2015-16 as against 4.45 million last year. Currently, we are doing close to 60 per cent in our total sales volume from scooters.” On the occasion, actress Taapsee Pannu was announced as brand ambassador.

