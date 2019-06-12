Ducati launches Hypermotard 950 in India at Rs 11.99 lakh

Italian luxury motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has announced Wednesday the launch of Hypermotard 950 in India. The Hypermotard, which is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh, combines the minimalistic, aggressive and visual features of the Hypermotard 1100.

Advertising

Targetting the youth, the new Hypermotard’s riding position has been tweaked for a more sporty feel with greater control and fun. Besides, the motorcycle also enables users to connect the bike with their smartphones to manage multimedia functions like calls, messages and music.

Comfort has been kept a priority with a moderate bulge in the passenger area, new seat, flat and extended profile, and a new handlebar.

Riders can customise the riding styles according to their need and restore the operating parameters which are associated by default with the three electronic setups, or Riding Modes.

Advertising

The Hypermotard produces 114 hp at 9,000 rpm as compared to its predecessor Hypermotard 1100’s 110 hp. The flat torque curve peaks at 9.8 kgm at 7,250 rpm. Further, the twin-cylinder has been revised to be lightened by 1.5 kg. It also weighs 4 kg lesser than the latter as a new steel trellis frame, variable section tubes, new rims, brake discs with aluminium flanges are installed in the latest model.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “It’s a perfect choice for riders who’re looking for a thrilling yet sophisticated motorcycle.”

The electronics package includes Bosch Cornering ABS with the slide by Brake function,(with setting 1), Ducati Traction Control EVO (DTC EVO), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO.

The all-new Hypermotard is equipped with 937cc twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta 11 degrees. The new lightweight Marzocchi fork is equipped with fully adjustable 45mm aluminium tubes and stanchions, and 170 mm wheel travel.

Characterized by the trademark Hypermotard ‘beak’, the front view is surmounted by compact headlight with a Daytime Running Light (DRL), aiming to provide excellent visibility.

The Hypermotard has twin under-seat tailpipes and minimalistic design with light, Trellis sub-frame kept in clear view.

The front braking system is enhanced to feature two monoblocs radially mounted 4-piston Brembo M4.32 calipers and is operated by a radial brake master cylinder and an adjustable 5-position lever.

Equipped with 3-spoke Y-shaped aluminium rims, the Hypermotard comes fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires.