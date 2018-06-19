Ducati drives in Multistrada 1260 in India at Rs 15.99 lakh

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Tuesday launched Multistrada 1260 in India priced at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also introduced a variant of the bike — Multistrada 1260 S, priced at Rs 18.06 lakh.
“The Multistrada 1260 and 1260 S is a testament to our commitment to bring the best of Italian design, engineering and performance to Indian roads,” Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas said in a statement. The superbike range comes with various features like traction control and cruise control.
Ducati already sells Multistrada 950 and Multistrada 1200 models in the country.
