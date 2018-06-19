Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Ducati drives in Multistrada 1260 in India at Rs 15.99 lakh

The Ducati Multistrada range comes with various features like traction control and cruise control.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: June 19, 2018 3:27:05 pm
Ducati launched its Multistrada 1260 in India.
Top News

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Tuesday launched Multistrada 1260 in India priced at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also introduced a variant of the bike — Multistrada 1260 S, priced at Rs 18.06 lakh.

“The Multistrada 1260 and 1260 S is a testament to our commitment to bring the best of Italian design, engineering and performance to Indian roads,” Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas said in a statement. The superbike range comes with various features like traction control and cruise control.

Ducati already sells Multistrada 950 and Multistrada 1200 models in the country.

For all the latest Auto & Travel News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now