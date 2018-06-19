Ducati drives in Multistrada 1260 in India at Rs 15.99 lakh

Ducati launched its Multistrada 1260 in India. Ducati launched its Multistrada 1260 in India.

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Tuesday launched Multistrada 1260 in India priced at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also introduced a variant of the bike — Multistrada 1260 S, priced at Rs 18.06 lakh.

“The Multistrada 1260 and 1260 S is a testament to our commitment to bring the best of Italian design, engineering and performance to Indian roads,” Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas said in a statement. The superbike range comes with various features like traction control and cruise control.

Ducati already sells Multistrada 950 and Multistrada 1200 models in the country.

For all the latest Auto & Travel News, download Indian Express App