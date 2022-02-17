BSF recovers 7 Pak fishing boats from Kutch coast

Almost a week after launching a search operation in the Harami Nalla area of Kutch district, the Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered seven Pakistani fishing boats Thursday.

These boats are part of the 11 Pakistani fishing boats that were seized from Harami Nalla on February 10. The boats were found with rotten fish and vegetables, BSF officials said.

“Yes, these boats are part of the same boats who could not escape. The boats that got stuck in the water channels emerged after the water level increased,” said a BSF official, adding that troops were still scanning the area. The boats had illegally crossed India’s international maritime boundary with Pakistan.

The BSF had detected the intrusion in the area on February 9 and had launched a massive search operation along with the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

The search operation led by Creek Crocodiles — a commando unit of BSF — covering 300 square kilometres of marshy land, also led to the arrest of six Pakistani fishermen on February 11. These fishermen were found hiding in the marshes that grow in the marshy land near the coast.