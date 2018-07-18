BMW Motorrad launches G 310 R, G 310 GS in India, priced upto Rs 3.49 lakh

The BMW motorcycles are first from the company’s stables to be manufactured in India as part of its long-term partnership with Chennai-based TVS Motor Co. (Source: BMW Motorrad) The BMW motorcycles are first from the company’s stables to be manufactured in India as part of its long-term partnership with Chennai-based TVS Motor Co. (Source: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad, the premium motorcycle arm of German luxury car maker BMW Group, today forayed into sub-500 cc segment in India with the launch of two bikes — G 310 R and G 310 GS- priced up to Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The models are first from the company’s stables to be manufactured in India as part of its long-term partnership with Chennai-based TVS Motor Co.

While G 310R is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh, G 310 GS is tagged at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom). “The all new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS have opened up another important chapter in BMW Motorrad’s history and will lay a strong foundation for future growth,” BMW Motorrad Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific, South Africa, Dimitris Raptis told reporters here.

He added that the company considers India as one of the most important markets for future growth. BMW Motorrad started selling its premium range of motorcycles in India last year and closed the year selling 252 units within nine months of launch.

Although developed in Munich, both the models under G 310 range are being rolled out from TVS’s Hosur facility. BMW Motorrad has already launched the G 310 range in other global markets, including Mexico, Brazil and Europe.

When asked about new product launches in India, Raptis said the company would like to introduce its entire range in the country. Globally, Motorrad sells around 30 models, including variants and editions. India with the launch of two more bikes it now has a portfolio of 16 models.

Raptis said Motorrad aims to sell 2 lakh units by 2020 globally driven by new models and entering new segments. The company sold a total of around 1.64 lakh units last year, a growth of 15 per cent over 2016.

Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said the two models would bring a new set of customers into company’s fold. When asked about the sales performance of Motorrad in the current year, he added that already 248 units have been sold in the first quarter.

On sales network, he said the company aims to have ten outlets by first quarter of next year. Motorrad currently has 7 dealerships across the country. Powered by 313 cc engine, both the bikes can achieve a top speed of 143 km/hr.

