‘Hamara Bajaj’ brings back iconic Chetak in electric edition

Bajaj Auto is bringing back its iconic ‘Chetak’, albiet in an updated electric edition. The automaker, however, did not disclose the price at an unvieling ceremony on Wednesday. Sales for the e-scooter will commence from January next year, with Pune and Bengaluru being part of the initial rollout.

The Chetak electric will be competitively price, managing director Rajiv Bajaj said.

First look revealed a sleek looking e-scooter with a single-unit seat, an oval shaped headlamp and a black front grill. It also comes with a fully digital instrument cluster and other premium features. The new Chetak gets a lithium ion battery with a range of 95km in Eco mode and 85 km in Sport mode. It can be charged from a standard 5-15 amp outlet, allowing buyers to charge it at home. The e-scooter also offers key-less ignition and can be connected through an app.

The original Chetak was the poster child of middle-class families from the 70s till the turn of the millenium. It had, however, lost relevance in the latter decades as Bajaj Auto entered the motorcycle market with the Pulsar.