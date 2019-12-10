Automobile sector is in transition phase, no threat of job losses: Govt in Rajya Sabha

In a written reply, Union Heavy Industries Minister Prakash Javadekar said no closure of any automobile or ancillary manufacturing units has been reported in the past three years. (Representational image) In a written reply, Union Heavy Industries Minister Prakash Javadekar said no closure of any automobile or ancillary manufacturing units has been reported in the past three years. (Representational image)

The Union government on Monday dismissed the suggestion that the automobile sector is under stress and that there is a threat of job loss.

Replying to a supplementary question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “I want to clarify that the automobile sector is going through a transitional phase — from BS IV to BS VI by April 1, 2020. This is the deadline set by the Supreme Court.”

“So the concerns being expressed are over something that is cyclical. We also have to move towards electric vehicles. There is no reason to worry. No jobs are in danger, and the government has taken all required measures for improvement after speaking to stakeholders,” he added.

In a written reply, Union Heavy Industries Minister Prakash Javadekar said no closure of any automobile or ancillary manufacturing units has been reported in the past three years.

Passenger vehicle sales in India rose marginally in October aided by positive festive season sentiment and introduction of new models in utility vehicle space, just about managing to snap 11 continuous months of decline in sales, according to figures released last month by auto industry body.

Responding to another question in Rajya Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the House that the government is not considering privatisation of ordnance factories. However, he added that the ministry is looking at corporatisation of ordnance factories and the labour unions of workers in ordnance factories are being consulted on this.

“However, whatever is done, it will only be after taking everyone into confidence. I would also like to assure that the government will not let interests of labourers working in ordnance factories be hurt under any circumstances,” he said.

The HRD Ministry informed the House in a written reply that 6% of the total strength teachers currently employed in higher education are temporary and working either as ad-hoc faculty or guest faculty. Out of the 14,16,299 teachers, as per the All India Survey of Higher Education, 77,510 are working temporary teachers and 12,908 as visiting faculty. The remaining work as Professor, associate professor, assistant professor and tutors. This statistic is significant against the backdrop of the agitation of Delhi University teachers seeking direct absorption of ad-hoc teachers into permanent faculty positions.

