Automobile entertainer: ‘Supercar Blondie’ in India to meet petrol-heads

ALEXANDRA HIRSCHI, better known as the ‘Supercar Blondie’, says she has been living the dream.

“I was always fascinated by fast cars as a child and driving them for a living is almost too good to be true,” says Hirschi, who was born in Brisbane and moved to Dubai 10 years ago. The 33-year-old initially rose to fame as a radio host in the UAE. She, however, scripted her story of fame on the social media.

“When I initially started my page ‘Supercar Blondie’ on Facebook and Instagram, I did not have any plan in place. It was just me having fun,” adds Hirschi, a content creator.

Hirschi’s agenda in India is to meet her followers.

“This is my first trip to India and I will visit Bengaluru besides Mumbai… I wanted to explore the automobile culture in the country and interact with fellow petrol-heads here. I will also drive a supercar on the race track in Bengaluru besides shooting a video as a taxi driver there,” she says.

She adds that the chaos she was parachuted into was something she enjoyed.

“I was warned about the traffic in Mumbai and how noisy the roads are but there is this buzz about it which I like. Everyone is in a hurry.”

Hirschi, however, also spoke about the flip side to her success story. “You are constantly in the public eye and a lot of hate that comes your way. It would affect me a lot when I was starting out but now I am immune to it,” she says. “I have not taken a holiday in more than two years, as when social media is your platform to showcase your work, there are no holidays,” she adds.

Hirschi works on her social media pages with her husband Nik Hirschi, who helps her in editing videos, among other things. Her YouTube page has gathered more than half a million subscribers in nine months. “What makes my page different is that I try to make supercars relatable and post simple content. These cars are put on such a pedestal and I approach them as a layman, besides adding elements of comedy,” says Hirschi.

Some of the favourite moments of her career were getting access to the pits during the Formula One Grand Prix in Bahrain and appearing on the BBC’s automobile show Top Gear. “Appearing on Top Gear was a dream come true,” she adds.

Starting out with humble beginnings, Hirschi feels there is no substitute to hard work. “I feel the combination of hard work and doing what makes you happy leads to success. I remember my first car was a humble Mitsubishi Lancer and today I am lucky to have a Lamborghini Huracan. However, none of this would be possible without my followers who have found value in the content I put up.”