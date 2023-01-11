Auto Expo 2023 kicks off in style in Noida; automobile giants Suzuki, Hyundai and others unveil ambitious vehicles

Auto Expo 2023, India’s largest automotive event, kicked off in Greater Noida on Wednesday. On the first day of the event, automobile giant Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) unveiled the concept of its ambitious electric SUV ‘eVX’, which is slated to hit the market by 2025.

According to news agency PTI, the eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by SMC, Japan. It will be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range on a single charge.

Maruti Suzuki electric concept SUV is unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, January 11, 2023.

As per reports, Maruti Suzuki is planning to showcase a total of 16 vehicles at the Expo, including the Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, WagonR Flex Fuel, Baleno, and Swift among others.

Hyundai Motor India was next in line to make a massive launch and it unveiled its all-electric model Ioniq 5, priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is reportedly based on the company’s dedicated battery electric vehicle platform E-GMP. Ioniq 5 comes with a range of 631 kilometres per full charge, the company said.

PTI reported that the company is planning to roll out a mix of models based on its existing range as well as completely new vehicles based on its global platform E-GMP over the next few years.

On the occasion, MG Motor India announced the prices for its next-gen Hector, ranging between Rs 14.72-22.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Hector is currently available in five variants — Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. The company stated that the SUV would be available in five, six, and seven-seater configurations.

MG Motor India also showcased its vision for future mobility – ‘Drive Ahead’ – at the Expo and unveiled a line-up of 14 production-ready vehicles from its portfolio.

MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba and MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta during unveiling of MG Motor's 'MG eHS' electric SUV and 'MG4' EV at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida, January 11, 2023.

Engineering company Greaves Cotton, meanwhile, unveiled its range of electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles at the event. In total, three two-wheelers under Ampere brand series — Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG and a multi-utility scooter Ampere NXU which can be also used for deliveries — were unveiled by Greaves Cotton on the occasion.

In the commercial three-wheeler segment, the company unveiled an electric passenger vehicle Greaves ELP, cargo EV Greaves ELC and a futuristic cargo concept Greaves Aero Vision, PTI reported.

Subsequently, JBM Auto launched its first self-designed and self-manufactured electric luxury coach ‘Galaxy’ at the Expo. The company also showcased its new series of e-buses, including city buses, staff buses and school buses. The Galaxy’s 12-metre high coach is reportedly equipped with the latest technology and has a seating capacity of 45 passengers.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), meanwhile, unveiled a range of vehicles, including an intercity bus that can travel up to 500 kilometres with a mix of depot and 30-40 minute opportunity charging during a journey. VECV unveiled 13.5-metre long electric intercity coach, Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW Truck, which it claims to be the longest EV in the segment.

According to NewsVoir, Tata Motors is planning to display a variety of SUVs and EVs at the Expo. The corporation is also likely to showcase the upgraded models of its current SUVs, such as the Harrier and the Safari.

Major manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen and Nissan, along with luxury car makers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, are not participating in this edition, PTI reported.

This edition of the expo kicks off with press days on January 11-12 followed by general public days from January 13-18.