Auto Expo 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Mahindra displays Funster Electric concept

Auto Expo 2020: The annual Auto Expo 2020 began today at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The 15th edition of the Auto Expo will witness numerous auto manufacturers, established and new entrants, display their new product offerings. The exhibition will see auto manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki showcasing for the first time their electric SUV called Futuro-e. MG Motor India also unveiled its futuristic concept car Marvel X, the world’s first mass-production model to achieve Level-3 Intelligent Driving at Auto Expo here.
Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday introduced electric variant of its compact SUV KUV100 at starting price of Rs 8.25 lakh (ex showroon Delhi post FAME benefits) at Auto Expo here. The company claims that electric KUV 100 (eKUV 100) is India’s most affordable passenger electric vehicle in the segment.
A model poses next to KIA Sonet Concept car at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
KIA showcased a new concept for a global SUV Sonet at the Auto Expo here. Sonet concept will be developed further ahead of a launch in the Indian market in the second half of 2020.
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Managing Director Pawan Kumar Goenka, right, and President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera, left, pose at the launch of Mahindra Funster Electric concept at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday launched a new version of its premium SUV Tuscon as it looks to bolster its presence in the segment. While unveiling the model at the Auto Expo here, Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO SS Kim said the new Tuscon comes with enhanced technology, design and performance. "Hyundai constantly strives to upgrade its products and services with best-in-class technology that meet the evolving needs of today's customers and their rising aspirations," he added.
French car maker Renault unveiled the AMT version of its sub-compact multi-purpose vehicle Triber at the Auto Expo here. The AMT version, which is set to be launched in the second quarter of the year, was unveiled by Fabrice Cambolive, senior vice president and chairman of Africa-Middle-East-India-Pacific Region for Renault Group along with Renault India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle.