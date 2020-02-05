Auto Expo 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Mahindra displays Funster Electric concept

Mahindra Funster Electric concept is displayed at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Mahindra Funster Electric concept is displayed at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Auto Expo 2020: The annual Auto Expo 2020 began today at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The 15th edition of the Auto Expo will witness numerous auto manufacturers, established and new entrants, display their new product offerings. The exhibition will see auto manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki showcasing for the first time their electric SUV called Futuro-e. MG Motor India also unveiled its futuristic concept car Marvel X, the world’s first mass-production model to achieve Level-3 Intelligent Driving at Auto Expo here.

Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday introduced electric variant of its compact SUV KUV100 at starting price of Rs 8.25 lakh (ex showroon Delhi post FAME benefits) at Auto Expo here. The company claims that electric KUV 100 (eKUV 100) is India’s most affordable passenger electric vehicle in the segment.