Ashok Leyland to suspend output for 15 days this month

Commercial vehicles manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Friday announced non-working days ranging from 2 to 15 days at several of its plants during October in order to align production with sales, as sales continued to see a sharp fall in September.

The announcement came in the backdrop of yet another month of disappointing sales for the company.

The CV manufacturer reported a 57 per cent decline in its domestic sales at 7,851 units in September, compared with 18,078 units same month last year.

The segment that took the worst hit was the medium and heavy commercial vehicles, which saw sales of 4,035 units last month, against 13,056 units in the year-ago period, clocking a sharp fall of 69 per cent. FE