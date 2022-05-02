April PV sales in the slow lane

The semiconductor shortage continued to play spoilsport for top passenger vehicle (PV) manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India as they witnessed a decline in their wholesale despatches in April in comparison to the year-ago month. However, Tata Motors carried on with its positive momentum to post a growth in wholesale volumes.

Maruti’s PV wholesale volumes in the domestic market declined 10.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 121,995 units in April. The domestic wholesales of Hyundai stood at 44,001 units, a fall of 10.2 per cent over the same month last year. “The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” Maruti said in an official statement. With the semiconductor shortage impacting the production of cars, the company has over 300,000 pending bookings as of now.

Tata Motors continued its strong run in the PV segment clocking a growth of 65.7 per cent y-o-y to 41,587 units in wholesale volumes in April. The company also reported a handsome rise of 108.9 per cent y-o-y to 29,880 units so far as commercial vehicle sales are concerned.

The wholesale volumes of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) were up 57.1 per cent y-o-y to 15,085 units in April. FE