678 public EV charging stations set up in 4 months in 9 cities: Power Ministry

In four months, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across nine mega cities have grown by two-and-a-half times, including in the four major metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the government has said.

According to a statement by the Power Ministry, efforts by the government resulted in 2.5 times increase in charging stations in Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai in the last four months. An additional 678 public EV charging stations were installed between October 2021 and January 2022 in these nine cities. About 940 of India’s 1,640 public EV chargers are located in these cities, it added.

The government has increased its focus initially on the nine mega cities with population of over 4 million.

On January 14, the Power Ministry issued the revised consolidated Guidelines and Standards for EV charging infrastructure. The Centre has undertaken multiple initiatives to promote the manufacturing and adoption of EVs in the country.

With the considerable expansion in the public EV charging infrastructure, the electric vehicles have started penetrating the Indian market, the statement said.

The government has made 360-degree efforts to enhance public charging infrastructure by involving private and public agencies (BEE, EESL, PGCIL, NTPC, among others.).

Many private organisations have also come forward to install EV charging stations to develop convenient charging network grid, with an aim to gain consumers’ confidence. WITH PTI