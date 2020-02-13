Tier-1, Tier-2 cities make up 25 per cent of Lamborghini India sales

When asked why this segment opts for auto loans, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, “This is a segment of wealth creators and they understand the value of money.” (Source: Lamborghini) When asked why this segment opts for auto loans, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, “This is a segment of wealth creators and they understand the value of money.” (Source: Lamborghini)

Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities make up 25 per cent of Lamborghini sales, according to Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India. Agarwal, who was in Ahmedabad on Thursday to launch the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO, said the brand has sold cars to buyers from Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot.

“There are big businesses in these smaller cities where owners aspire to buy a Lamborghini,” he said at the launch.

Three years ago, 90 per cent of Lamborghini sales in India came from the metros, he said. “But now, businessmen from Tier-I and tier-II cities make up 25 percent of the total sales volumes. However, unlike in developed countries, we are yet to see a professional in India own this brand,” he added.

Agarwal said an averange Lamborghini owner in India is in the 25-45 age bracket and most were businessmen or industrialists. Despite this profile, he said, 60-65 percent of them avail auto finance.

When asked why this segment opts for auto loans, he said, “This is a segment of wealth creators and they understand the value of money.”

Lamborghini India in 2018 sold 45 cars and in 2019 it sold 52 cars in the country. “Our sales registered a 15 percent growth, at a time where the super luxury segment in India saw a dip,” Agarwal said, adding that a total of only 265 cars in the super luxury segment were sold in India in 2019, which was less than the 315 cars sold in 2018.

“This is the first time we are launching a Lamborghini in Gujarat. This model is being launched just 20 days after it’s global launch. Gujarat accounts for nearly 10 percent of our annual sales and this percentage has been steadily rising for us,” said Agarwal at the EVO launch.

With a top speed of 325 kilometers per hour, the Huracan EVO can accelerate to 100 kilometers in just 3.3 seconds. It is priced at 3.22 crore.

