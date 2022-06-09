‘She fills the (art) class with positive energy’, says Priya Dutt as she shares Waheeda Rehman’s artwork

Not only a stupendous actor, looks like Waheeda Rehman is an equally fantastic artist too. Don’t believe us? Then take a look at the stunning artwork politician Priya Dutt Roncon shared on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Priya Dutt shared some pictures of the yesteryear actor in which she can be seen giving finishing touches to a canvas that shows blue parrots perched atop a tree. In the caption, she shared how the Guide actor has been actively honing her art skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Dutt Roncon (@priyadutt)

“Our amazing #artclass, and in our class we have the privilege to have with us the most beautiful and graceful lady #waheedarehman. She is truly an inspiration to all of us, it is so wonderful to see her so dedicated and so full of life. She fills the class with so much positive energy. Seeing Waheeda aunty brings back so many memories of my parents,” Dutt captioned the post.

Soon the post was filled with appreciative comments, with users expressing surprise at this never-seen-before side of the actor.

“Oh my goodness, Waheeda ji,” wrote one, while another commented, “I didn’t know she can paint too.” Another user commented, “She is indeed an inspiration and so graceful.”

It was reposted on Rehman’s account too.

“She is senior citizen goals! At 84 years, she is still active and living life to the fullest. God bless her to have continued happiness,” expressed one user, while another wrote, “No words for her just a big as she an art academy.”

Much like Waheeda, many other Bollywood actors, like Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, also love to express themselves on the canvas. In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, the Akira actor had shared that art is “therapeutic” for her. “When I paint, I get lost in my canvas and the colours and it really just helps me to kind of switch off from the world. That is why, I think, I love it so much. And yeah, I like to share that with the world now,” she had said.

