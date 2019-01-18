Know the armed forces helping the Indian Army curb insurgencies, battle natural disasters

Our beautiful motherland constantly faces numerous dangers. These come in the form of external threats, internal insurgencies, and anti-national movements. Indian Army personnel are the true heroes who lay their lives on the line so that we can live in peace. They are the pride of our nation and deserve all the praise they get, and so much more. It is because of them that we live in a state of continued peace. However, even our heroes need someone to trust, to depend on. This support system comes in the form of the armed forces that not only help to combat internal insurgencies, but also ensure the safety of our borders.

These forces, collectively called the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are an integral part of our nation. If not for the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), our borders would be unguarded and internal terrorism would remain unchecked.

CAPF has played a significant role in maintaining internal peace and for decades, has helped keep Indian borders secure. The forces have ably supported the Indian Army over the years. Assam Rifles, the first CAPF force to ever come into existence, grew from a force of about 700 men to a mighty force that protects us from external threats along the Indo-Myanmar border, while engaging in counter-insurgency operations in the North East.

The ITBP was formed after the 1962 Indo-China war. In the blistering cold of the mountain ranges, these soldiers keep a check on illegal immigration, enemy activity, and trans-border smuggling at the Indo-Tiber border and the Indo-China border. In order to deal with the harsh conditions, each jawan in the ITBP is well-versed in skiing and mountaineering. They are also trained in Civil Medical Camp and nuclear/biological/chemical disaster management. ITBP is the only CAPF to have stress counsellors who play a major role in improving education for ITBP wards and the local children near ITBP Units. This 50000+ strong force also has a women-only sniper team named ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’.

During the 1965 Indo-Pak war, the BSF was established. Since then, the heroics of this force have constantly surprised us. During the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, the BSF was the first to reach out and help the people affected. This first line of defence of Indian territories have proved their mettle during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, Kargil War of 1999, the 1984 Punjab riots and is currently taking care of Naxal hit areas of Central India. In 2003, BSF killed Ghazi Baba, chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed and mastermind of the 2001 attack on Indian Parliament along with his deputy commander. With a strength of more than 2 Lakh personnel, the BSF is constantly guarding India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Before the formation of BSF and ITBP, it was the CRPF that helped keep India’s international borders secure. The CRPF has the largest force among the CAPFs. It has assisted the Indian Army in all wars and helps in maintaining law and order, countering insurgencies, and protecting of vital installations. During wartime, in case of external aggression, the CRPF is called in to support the army. This is not all, CRPF contingents are also deployed in various UN peacekeeping missions, anti-Naxal operations (with the help of CoBRA Special Forces), and law & order problems.

This highly decorated force has three Mahila (Ladies) Battalions, its own IED School, Dog Training school, Counter Insurgency school, Jungle warfare school, Map reading school and Computer Training School. When the 2001 Parliament House attacks happened, it was the CRPF that eliminated all five militants.

The CISF is the largest industrial security force in the world and provides security to Airports, seaways, Metro systems, over 300 industrial units (both public and private sector), heritage monuments, and government buildings. They have a special unit called ‘Special Security Group’ (SSG) that provides security cover to protected people nominated by the Home Ministry. This force has a highly specialized and equipped ‘Fire Wing’ which helps during fire accidents in Industries and its superhero soldiers are experts in weapon combat, parkour, and silent drills.

The CAPFs also encapsulate the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which is trained for natural and man-made disaster management and is constantly saving lives and preparing communities in disaster resilience, risk reduction; the National Security Guard (NSG), that conducts counter-terrorist, counter-hijack, and hostage-rescue operations while providing mobile security to designated people; and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), that guards India’s borders with Nepal and Bhutan. The SSB also performs internal security duties and is deployed for counter-insurgency operations in many states.

A lot of our soldiers from the CAPFs have laid their lives for the country. It is because of their heroics that we are able to freely breathe, opinionate, and enjoy our lives. Let us contribute whatever we can for their families’ well-being. Bharat Ke Veer is a corpus managed by a committee made up of eminent persons of repute and senior government officials. The fund collected in it is equitably distributed to the Bravehearts’ family on a need basis. If you wish to know more about our CAPF Bravehearts, please click here and donate. We are because they are. Let us help their families lead a better life.