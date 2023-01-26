Gujarat police officer Narasimha Komar gets Election Commission’s award for security management

Gujarat Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Narasimha Komar (IPS) Wednesday received the award for excellence in security management in the Election Commission of India’s national awards for election management in 2022-23.

Sources said the ECI recognised that his leadership, planning, coordination with different agencies and security arrangements led to the peaceful election in Gujarat.

The Election Commission of India announced national awards for excellence in election management and innovations on January 25, the 13th National Voters’ Day. Himachal Pradesh was named the best state for election management 2022-23 for achieving the highest-ever turnout in the state Assembly elections last year.

Narasimha Komar said, “The modern-day elections pose complex security challenges and we had made meticulous planning, optimum deployment of forces and had to deal with criminal and anti-social elements firmly to facilitate peaceful conduct of elections. The award is a recognition of the capabilities of the leadership and field units of Gujarat Police in making security arrangements for mega events.”