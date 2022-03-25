Gujarat: Mob sets car on fire after hit-and-run incident

A mob set a car on fire in Mehsana after it was involved in a hit-and-run incident with a motorcycle in which a family of three, including an eight-month-old child, was travelling.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9 pm on March 22 at Radhanpur crossroads in Mehsana when a speeding Ertiga car hit a motorcycle on which a husband, wife and their infant child were traveling.

The car dragged the woman and child for a few hundred metres. The car that was chased by a few passersby in different vehicles met with an accident outside Dudhsagar dairy factory premises when the driver abandoned the vehicle. Police said the mob that was chasing the car set it afire.

The woman and her daughter received grievous injuries and were admitted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.

In his complaint, Kripalsinh Zala (26), a resident of Mehsana, said that he was heading home with his wife Vaishali (24) and infant daughter Khushi on a motorcycle after visiting a temple in the vicinity.

“At Radhanour crossroads, a speeding Ertiga car hit my bike from behind after which I flung off but my wife and child were stuck to the car. The driver did not stop his vehicle…,” said Zala in his complaint.

After the car was set afire, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “An FIR under IPC sections 279 and 337 for rash driving has been registered against the unknown driver,” said a senior police officer.