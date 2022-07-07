Gujarat: ‘Customer’ booked for attempted murder of food cart man

Police have booked a case of attempted murder after a 33-year-old man from Visnagar was stabbed multiple times in the neck for allegedly refusing to serve bread-omelette to a man in Visnagar town of Mehsana in Gujarat.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the victim Nagjibhai Baldevbhai came to Kansa intersection in Visnagar town with his omelette cart around 9.30 pm Wednesday night.

The accused, Bhavik Patel, had then approached Nagjibhai to prepare a bread-omelette for him. When Nagji told him that he had run out of bread, Patel allegedly attacked him.

“I work for my boss Aarif Bhai as a chef for the omelette cart on Kansa road. Around 9.30 pm, we ran out of bread. So my employer Aarif went to a nearby shop to purchase bread. Meanwhile, Bhavik came and asked for a plate of bread-omelet. When I told him that we have no bread, he became furious and pulled out a knife and stabbed me in the neck multiple times,” said Nagjibhai in his police complaint registered at Mehsana Civil Hospital on Wednesday night.

The Visnagar Town police have lodged a case under IPC 307 against Patel, who is still absconding.