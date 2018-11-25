Madhavi More: Whatever my husband did, he did for the country “His work was his first priority. He didn’t really have much time to spare for his family. His leaves would always lapse unused.”

By Sukrita Baruah

Over 27 years of serving the Mumbai Police, Prakash More rose through the ranks from being constable to police sub-inspector, cracking the exams while working full-time. On the night of 26/11, the More family was fast asleep when the call came. His son Pratik, then freshly admitted into an engineering college, answered but the caller wouldn’t say what was wrong. More’s wife Madhavi says, “Only when I asked my brother to call that number and find out what was going were we told of my husband’s death,” says Madhavi. Police Sub-Inspector Prakash More of the L T Marg Police station had been on night duty when he was rushed in a hurriedly cobbled together team to pin down two terrorists holed up on the terrace of the Cama and Albless Hospital. He was killed during the nearly 40-minute encounter that ensued.

“His work was his first priority. He didn’t really have much time to spare for his family. His leaves would always lapse unused,” says Madhavi. Pratik, now 26, adds that his father was an extremely people-friendly policeman, an amiable man who people found approachable. Madhavi, suddenly the head of her family, says, “My daughter Anushka was in Class VIII. I had to handle all her college admission procedures. I had to take all household and economic decisions, but I think I’ve been able to do it.”

Madhavi quit her government job and accepted a cooking gas dealership in Kharghar offered by the government. Anushka is completing college while Pratik handles the dealership. “Whatever my husband did, he did for the country and we feel immense pride about that,” Madhavi says.

