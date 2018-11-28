VIDEO | 26/11 Stories of Strength — Full memorial event The memorial – directed by Feroz Abbas Khan – witnessed performances by Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar and Kaushiki Chakravarty among others

27 Shares





The Indian Express Monday hosted the third edition of 26/11 Stories of Strength — an initiative to honour the survivors and families of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks — with a memorial event at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the horrific attacks of 2008. The series – interviews with over 70 survivors and families of victims – brought to the fore inspiring, untold accounts of courage and strength.

The memorial witnessed performances by Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Kaushiki Chakravarty, Neeti Mohan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Mayuri and Madhuri Upadhya, Merlin D’souza, Harshdeep Kaur, Rahul Deshpande, Mahesh Kale, Javed Ali, Ani Choying Drolma, Shivam Mahadevan, the Mumbai Police Band and the Indian Navy Band.

Watch the full memorial event, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, below:

In addition to the event, The Indian Express launched a book chronicling personal histories over 10 years as experienced by the survivors, recounting their tales of loss, fear, and more importantly, strength. The book can be purchased here.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd