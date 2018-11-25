26/11 attacks: A son plans think-tank to improve national security The foundation, ‘26/11’, will comprise academicians from universities across the world, who will conduct research into security issues.

On the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks on Monday, 29-year-old Sarjan Shah, who lost his father Pankaj Shah — the founder of the real estate company Group Satellite — in the attack, will set up a think-tank to study issues concerning the nation’s security.

The foundation, ‘26/11’, will comprise academicians from universities across the world, who will conduct research into security issues. The research will then be presented to the government. “India is where she was in the 1950s as far as foreign policy is concerned. The foundation will focus on quality global research into India-specific security issues. The research can then be presented to the government which can use the findings to make policies. We will hold seminars and conferences,” Sarjan said.

“We are is in talks with three professors. Christopher Coker, Professor Emeritus of International Relations (Strategic Affairs) in London School of Economics, is one of them. Our first topic of study would be to understand narco terrorism in connection with illicit drug trade in unsecured border areas of the northeast and northwest.”

Pankaj was shot dead on November 26, 2008, after he returned to Oberoi Hotel from the airport.