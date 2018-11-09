‘Eight years have passed, but each time I hear a loud noise at CST, it sends a chill down my spine’

By Neha Kulkarni

Bruises left by a bullet that went through his right hand bring back memories of 26/11 almost everyday for Ganesh Sakhare, 26, who lost his Sitaram in the attack at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST). “Though eight years have passed, each time my family and me enter CST station and hear any loud noise, it sends a chill down our spine. While my motto is to forget such tragic incidents and move on, the night of 26/11 cannot be forgotten ever,” Ganesh says. At 9.30 pm that night, 13 members of Ganesh’s family were near platform 14 of CST.

When the firing began, while everyone ducked to protect themselves, two bullets hit the Sakhares — one piercing Ganesh’s hand, the other taking his father’s life. “We did not move till the firing ended. Later we rushed to St George Hospital where my father was declared dead upon arrival,” he says.

In January 2009, Ganesh received a job in the railways as a brake porter on the Neral-Matheran mini-train section. He presently works in the loco section of the diesel loco shed in Kurla. He lives in Koparkhairne with his wife and one-year old daughter Shreya who he hopes will become a doctor some day. “I was eighteen when the incident occurred. I was carefree, playful and completely unaware of my responsibilities. Yes, I did grow up too soon. For the responsibility of caring for the family was mine,” he adds.

