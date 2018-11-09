‘I was a child at the age of 21… in one night, I became my age’

“There have been so many versions that we have been left confused. I feel I will never know what actually transpired in those seven minutes.”

On the night of 26/11, ‘encounter specialist’ police officer Vijay Salaskar was actually home early, eating dinner with wife Smita and daughter Divya. He left after receiving a call about men opening fire inside Cafe Leopold in Colaba. It was nothing out of the ordinary. Smita was used to his odd work hours. But a couple of hours later, he was dead, caught in an ambush along with two other senior police officers in the narrow lane along St Xavier’s College. For months, the three families struggled to understand what absence of coordination, support or backup teams led to that encounter with the terrorists in Rang Bhavan lane.

“…There have been so many versions that we have been left confused. I feel I will never know what actually transpired in those seven minutes,” says Divya, now 29. But closure will come only when the main conspirators of the attack are brought to book, she says.

