Let’s rise 2018 marks 10th year of the deadly 26/11 attack in Mumbai that shook the entire country.

It happened one night when the city was going to bed,

a deadly horrific carnage that left so many dead.

The ugly head of terrorism had again reared its head

It began so suddenly, caught us all off-guard,

the city was immobilised, it hit us real hard.

Hate-filled terrorists had used their wild card.

No shrieks of terror, just blasts filled each ear,

as unsuspecting guests, crouched numb with fear,

shocked beyond belief, with no time to shed a tear.

Journalists and TV crew watched as if in a daze,

as terrorists meandered thru a hotel corridor’s maze,

leaving us all wondering if humanity would change its ways?

At home we continued to watch in horror.

Was this really happening or was it just an error?

As night turned to day and disbelief to terror.

Our special trained forces rushed to do their job,

neutralising terrorists, were they just few or a mob?

Undeterred they continued, death their only reward.

Day turned to night as the hours ticked by.

Families losing hope had begun to cry,

as young and old helplessly continued to die.

Sixty bloodthirsty hours later the siege did end,

with broken glass and bullet holes at every bend,

and many funerals for families and friends to attend.

The terrorists they say numbered only ten,

young boys in their 20s, some not yet even men.

Venom, bloodshed and hatred their only yen.

They came by boat, to targets near the sea,

it was all about being on a killing spree.

The victims were but innocents like you and me.

Thousands of people gathered to mourn the dead,

candlelit vigils, bowing in shame our head.

This time, citizens were roused to see red!

When we point a finger at others, four point back at us,

whom do people vote for, whom do we trust?

Yes, we all need to act, that’s a given, that’s a must.

And now years later the debate rages on,

kicking the dust and raising an international storm.

Unfortunately terrorism has no religion, no norm.

As India continues to be on the global terrorist map,

our forces need sophisticated weaponry, to respond in a snap,

and a centralised command with no scope for any gaff.

Yes, the time has come, we have to rise,

break class barriers, have no religious divide.

Seek out the terrorists that continue to hide.

We are a nation of numbers so great.

Now’s the time to be united, no longer can we wait.

Solidarity we must show as our singular trait.

As citizens of a democracy, we have a right to vote,

knock off corrupt officials, stop offering the note,

be powered by action and not just a quote.

So, let us all join together to make a pact,

voting only for those leaders whom we know will act.

Bracing ourselves for how the superpowers will react.

And before we wake up to another unsure week,

within us let’s look for answers that we all seek.

We are India – a nation that’s strong not weak!

(Written & edited by Punam Chadha-Joseph from her book ’The Soulful Seeker’)