26/11 Stories of Strength: Memorial event to be broadcast today on Colors TV

The Indian Express’ memorial event 26/11: Stories of Strength — an initiative to honour the survivors and families of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks — will be broadcast on Colors TV at 1 pm on Sunday. The event was a tribute to those who lost their lives to the terror attacks and a salute to the courage of the survivors and families of the victims.

The memorial witnessed performances by Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Kaushiki Chakravarty, Neeti Mohan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Mayuri and Madhuri Upadhya, Merlin D’souza, Harshdeep Kaur, Rahul Deshpande, Mahesh Kale, Javed Ali, Ani Choying Drolma, Shivam Mahadevan, the Mumbai Police Band and the Indian Navy Band.

The memorial features video stories of those affected by the attacks, an address by K Unnikrishnan, father of the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan of the NSG, and a poem by Anjali Gupta, daughter of victim Vinod Gupta.

The event held in Mumbai on November 26 was attended by families of about a dozen victims, police and defence personnel and survivors. Also present were Director General of Police, Maharashtra, D Padsalgikar and his wife Aditee, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Subodh Jaiswal and his wife Nancy and Joint Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti.

In addition to this, the Indian Express also launched a book chronicling the last 10 years as experienced by the survivors, who recounted their tales of loss, fear, and more importantly, strength. Edited by The Indian Express’ Kavitha Iyer and published by Penguin, the book 26/11 Stories of Strength is available online and at bookstores.

The 26/11: Stories of Strength initiative has been conceptualised, conceived and produced by The Indian Express Group in association with Facebook. The show was conceived and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, with Wizcraft as the executive producers.

