26/11 Stories of Strength highlights: Tribute offered to heroes of terror attack, ‘don’t let sacrifices go in vain’, says Gadkari

26/11 Stories of Strength Memorial: Honouring inspiring stories of courage, forgiveness, and resilience of survivors of the Mumbai terror attacks, the 26/11 Stories of Strength Memorial witnessed a united Mumbai standing up to fear and intimidation. At the fourth edition of the memorial hosted by The Indian Express at the Gateway of India, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari paid tributes to the heroes who saved lives even as theirs were in danger on that fateful day.
Stars including Rekha Bhardwaj, Shilpa Rao, Dr L Subramaniam, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Divya Kumar, Harshdeep Kaur and Mahesh Kale performed at the event. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachhan received standing ovation from the crowd as he concluded the event with a heart-touching performance featuring a powerful poem recited by him. The event also featured personal accounts of survivors that resonate uncannily with the message of Mahatma Gandhi, whose 150th birth anniversary we celebrated this year.
Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, said: “The voices of these survivors force us to remind ourselves that even in these polarised times, the majority of India is fiercely moderate.”
Amitabh Bachchan, who has been an ambassador for the initiative since 2016, featured in a performance directed by filmmaker Anand Tiwari. Key performers at Tuesday’s memorial also include Zane Dalal, Shiamak Davar Dance Company, Symphony Orchestra of India, The Indian Navy Band and the Maharashtra Police Pipe Band. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Radhika Apte interviewed survivors of the attack.
Highlights
The 26/11 Stories of Strength event concluded with the audience and guests singing the national anthem. This was the fourth edition of the memorial hosted by The Indian Express to mark the anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks 11 years ago.
Amitabh Bachhan's powerful poem on India and its greatness enthralled the audience at the 26/11 Stories of Strength event. The audience promptly stood up to give him a standing ovation.
A powerful poem recited by Amitabh Bachhan gets a standing ovation from the crowd (Express Photo)
Hemant Karkare's daughter presents her book, 'A Daughter's Memoir' to Union Minster Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh
"Kya sare jahan se achha Hindustan hamara?"
Amitabh Bachhan enthralls the audience with his powerful performance at the 26/11 Stories of Strength event at Gateway of India.
Addressing the audience at the 26/11 Stories of Strength event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh listed the changes in the national security since the terror attacks 11 years ago.
"Ab Don ko pakadna mushkil nahi, aasan ho gaya," he told the crowd. Hitting out at Pakistan over terrorism, Singh said the neighbouring country has "started seeing all shades of grey and will soon be blacklisted unless it stops terror emanating from its soil."
Abhishek Bachhan and Aishwarya Rai Bachhan arrive at the 26/11 Stories of Strength event at Gateway of India. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari are the chief guests and the event will feature a performance by actor Amitabh Bachchan.
'26/11 Stories of Strength' is an initiative to honour survivors and families of Mumbai Terror attacks. The event is being hosted at Gateway of India in Mumbai.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
"Love is the only religion I follow. Love is God. Beloved is God."
National award-winning singer Rekha Bhardwaj performs at the 26/11 Stories of Strength event at Gateway of India. She says she prepared her performance keeping in mind "love and peace."
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed the audience at the 26/11 Stories of Strength event. Watch his full speech here-
"Vandey Mataram"
National Award winner Mahesh Kale performs at the 26/11 Stories of Strength event at the Gateway of India, Mumbai
Actor Radhika Apte talks about the importance of uniform and speaks to the 'heroes' who helped pregnant women in labour during the 26/11 attack. "It was the power of the uniform that made us save and help the people," says the nurse who took care of her patients on the fateful day.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed the audience at the 26/11 Stories of Strength event at the Gateway of India. Remembering the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Gadkari said terrorism does not have caste or religion. "I salute the people of Mumbai for their resilience in the face of the terror attacks," he said.
Emphasising on the importance of using the past as an inspiration for the future, Gadkari said the sacrifice of Hemant Karkare and others should not go in vain
"Ye hausla kaise jhuke?"
Singer Shilpa Rao pays tribute to the 2008 Mumbai terror attack victims and survivors
Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, speaks at the 26/11 Stories of Strength. Emphasising on the importance of love in the face of hate, Goenka says we "mustn't let the ability to attack prevent love from being our first line of defence.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the 26/11 Stories of Strength event.
Jui Karkare Navare, daughter of former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare who was killed while fighting terrorists during 26/11 Mumbai attack in 2008, pays tribute to her father at the 26/11 Stories of Strength.
"Luka chhupi bohot hui, saamne aa jaa na."
Singer Harshdeep Kaur pays tribute to victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Actor Anushka Sharma recited a poem as a tribute to the Indian soldiers at the 26/11 Stories of Strength event.
"Hindustaani naam humara hai, sabse pyaara desh humara hai."
Honouring the jawans of the country, singer Divya Kumar along with the Indian Navy band perform their rendition of 'Bharat humko jaan se pyara hai'.
The Indian Navy band graced the 26/11 Stories of Strength event with a melodious performance
The fourth edition of the ’26/11 Stories of Strength’ is being held in Mumbai today. Maharashtra police Pipe band opened the 26/11 event at Gateway of India. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari are the chief guests and the event will feature a performance by actor Amitabh Bachchan.
Since 2016, the 26/11 Stories of Strength project has sought to give voice to the inspiring stories of survivors of the Mumbai terror attacks.
To showcase inspiring stories of courage, forgiveness and resilience of more than 100 survivors, The Indian Express is hosting a special event ’26/11 Stories of Strength’ at the Gateway of India today. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari are the chief guests and the event will feature a performance by actor Amitabh Bachchan.
