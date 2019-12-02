26/11 Stories of Strength highlights: Tribute offered to heroes of terror attack, ‘don’t let sacrifices go in vain’, says Gadkari

Maharashtra police Pipe band opened the fourth edition of the 26/11 Stories of Strength at the Gateway of India (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Maharashtra police Pipe band opened the fourth edition of the 26/11 Stories of Strength at the Gateway of India (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

26/11 Stories of Strength Memorial: Honouring inspiring stories of courage, forgiveness, and resilience of survivors of the Mumbai terror attacks, the 26/11 Stories of Strength Memorial witnessed a united Mumbai standing up to fear and intimidation. At the fourth edition of the memorial hosted by The Indian Express at the Gateway of India, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari paid tributes to the heroes who saved lives even as theirs were in danger on that fateful day.

Stars including Rekha Bhardwaj, Shilpa Rao, Dr L Subramaniam, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Divya Kumar, Harshdeep Kaur and Mahesh Kale performed at the event. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachhan received standing ovation from the crowd as he concluded the event with a heart-touching performance featuring a powerful poem recited by him. The event also featured personal accounts of survivors that resonate uncannily with the message of Mahatma Gandhi, whose 150th birth anniversary we celebrated this year.

Watch 26/11 stories of strength Momorial LIVE

Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, said: “The voices of these survivors force us to remind ourselves that even in these polarised times, the majority of India is fiercely moderate.”

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been an ambassador for the initiative since 2016, featured in a performance directed by filmmaker Anand Tiwari. Key performers at Tuesday’s memorial also include Zane Dalal, Shiamak Davar Dance Company, Symphony Orchestra of India, The Indian Navy Band and the Maharashtra Police Pipe Band. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Radhika Apte interviewed survivors of the attack.