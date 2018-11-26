26/11 Mumbai attack: Memorial for victims at Nariman House Rechristening a part of the five-storey building — where six persons died during the attacks — to Nariman Light House, a terrace memorial here will for the first time become a permanent site paying tribute to all the 166 victims.

1 Shares





To mark the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, the Nariman House in Colaba, the home of the Chabad Lubavitch in Mumbai, is set to inaugurate a memorial for the victims Monday.

Rechristening a part of the five-storey building — where six persons died during the attacks — to Nariman Light House, a terrace memorial here will for the first time become a permanent site paying tribute to all the 166 victims. Names of all victims have been written on plaque amidst an artificial water fall.

“It was one of the hardest times… Our Jewish leader said we must translate tears into action. So we have built a water fountain memorial and planks describing all six sites where the attacks took place,” said Chaya Kozlovsky, wife of Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky.

The memorial will open to the public in a few weeks. In phase two, the fourth and fifth floors will be converted into a memorial space to depict the Jewish way of life of the Holtzberg family. Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and wife Rivka were killed in the attack, but their then two-year-old son Moshe was saved by his nanny and cook.

In the next one year, the fifth floor will be converted to show how the Holtzbergs lived before the attack with Baby Moshe’s room still preserved with wall paintings his mother did. “When the attack happened, Moshe was on the fifth floor. Nobody knows how he reached the second floor,” said Rabbi, who has been handling the Nariman House since 2014.