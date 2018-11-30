26/11 memorial highlights: Attack was not only on Mumbai, but also on humanity, says Goyal

“Terrorism is not just about holding the power to kill us… it is designed to destroy the integrity of our oneness”. The words by actor Amitabh Bachchan perfectly encapsulated the essence of the third edition of ’26/11 Stories of Strength’, which was held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

The event, an initiative to honour survivors and their families, saw a bevy of politicians, musicians and dignitaries descend on the city, which 10 years ago witnessed ten Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists unleashing a wave of violence, killing 166 people and leaving many more with scars and trauma.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said India had never attacked a country as it followed the path of truth and urged the international community to follow a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said the attack was not only on Mumbai but also on humanity. He further said the opening lines of the Constitution, “We the people of India”, had a lesson for the entire nation.