26/11 anniversary: When music remembered, and healed too

When Kaushiki Chakraborty took the stage at the Gateway of India to sing what is arguably the most well-known patriotic song written by Rabindranath Tagore, barring the National Anthem, she made a few changes.

Accompanied by Rakesh Chaurasia on the flute and Merlin D’Souza on piano, the classical vocalist chose an arrangement that not only modernised the song, but also acted as a salve to a city that still bears scars of the terror attacks. Her rendition of Jodi Tor Daak Shune Keu Naa Aashe was made more poignant by the hush in the audience who had gathered outside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Produced by Wizcraft International, the third edition of 26/11 Stories of Strength, an initiative to honour survivors and families affected by the attacks, saw an impressive line-up of artistes such as Chakraborty, Chaurasia, actor Amitabh Bachchan, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, dancer Mayuri Upadhya, and playback singers Harshdeep Kaur, Neeti Mohan and Javed Ali. The evening began with the Police Band that performed patriotic standards such as Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo; they were followed by the Navy Band that played more international fare such as Amazing Grace.

These performances set the mood for the event: sombre and reflective, but also a deep acknowledgement of the ways in which tragedy has always brought this city together. “My heart is heavy and filled with respect and gratitude,” said Mohan, before she sang Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo. This was followed by a performance by Chaurasia. Led by Shivam Mahadevan, 17 students from Shankar Mahadevan Academy of Indian Music from Sion, sang Ae Watan Mere Aabad Rahein Tu.

Dancers from Nritarutya Dance Company were joined by Bachchan, who also performed the voiceover at the beginning of the piece. Secularism was at the heart of two performances – Ali sang Arziyan and Khwaja Mere Khwaja, his most popular Sufi-inspired hits with AR Rahman, and a three-part set comprising Kaur, Nepalese Buddhist nun and singer Ani Choying Drolma, and choir singers. But if the evening belonged to anybody, it was vocalists Rahul Deshpande and Mahesh Kale, who enthralled the audience as they performed Marathi abhang Kanada Raja Pandharicha.