26/11 anniversary: Former top cop Julio Ribeiro NGO pays tribute Ribeiro, chairman of PCGT, addressed the gathering by remembering the victims and recognising the valiant efforts of all the servicemen and security forces involved in combating terrorists during the attack.

By Partha Mansukhani

To pay homage to the victims and martyrs on the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 terrorist attacks, Public Concern for Governance Trust (PCGT), an NGO led by former Mumbai Police commissioner Julio Ribeiro, organised a tribute — ‘Together As One’ — with the theme ‘Hum Sab Ek Hai’.

Ribeiro, chairman of PCGT, addressed the gathering by remembering the victims and recognising the valiant efforts of all the servicemen and security forces involved in combating terrorists during the attack. He also spoke on the essence of evolving a security apparatus to maintain religious harmony and bring about peaceful coexistence.

The event was held at the National Centre of Performing Arts. Actor and activist Rahul Bose was the chief guest for the evening, which also witnessed a performance by the Symphony Orchestra of India, the premiere of a 17-minute short film Rogan Josh starring Nasseruddin Shah, a work of fiction inspired by 26/11 attacks, an Odissi performance by The Arts Quotient, as well as songs composed by Kabir and 18th century poet Nazeer Akbarabadi by theatre actor Ajitesh Gupta.