A poem for the terrorist and one for my hero

“If only I met thee”
Addressed to the terrorist
You must have
been a cute baby
had a favorite toy
chased little chicken with glee
I was just like that too, Though I never met thee
You must have
had a best friend
made paper boats in the rains
loved the fluffed up hot puri
I was just like that too, Though I never met thee
You must have
loved the warm cuddles of your mother
had joyful rides on the rickety merry go round
cracked fresh winter mungphali
I was just like that too, Though I never met thee
Then when did our lives change?
How different our paths became
I turned to spirituality to heal minds
You picked up the gun against mankind?
At our cores we were still the same
Though I never met thee
That night we came face to face
I thought it would be nice to meet thee
I ran fast, only away from you
coz you had come to kill me
Later I read that you died instead
While I live on to a greater destiny
My faith was more powerful than your weapon
When you came to kill me
You taught the world that violence never wins
No one should be where you have ever been
I am sure your heart knew you were wrong
Then why did you come to kill me?
Your hatred has made my love stronger
I will work more for peace and harmony
You would have been a different person too
If only I had met thee!
“You died, so we could live to tell our story”
Addressed to the Commando who saved us (Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan)
I watched silently as your citation was read,
Your family accepting your posthumous glory,
I choked and tears streamed down my cheeks,
Coz you had died, so we could live to tell our story.
We didn’t meet you, neither did we know you,
Yet you are now part of our memory,
You protected us till your last breath,
You died, so we could live to tell our story.
Had you promised to meet your old parents over winter?
Your wife, the beaches fresh & airy?
We are indebted for your every unfulfilled wish,
Coz you died, so we could live to tell our story.
Proud parents, wives, families & friends,
Swells with pride, the whole country,
Your valour, your commitment set an immortal example,
Coz you died, so we could live to tell our story.
If not for you, hundreds would have met the dust,
With your sacrifice, you created history,
We got back some more days,some more years,
Coz you died, so we could live to tell our story.