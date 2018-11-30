A poem for the terrorist and one for my hero Rajita and her husband Ajay Bagga were in the Taj Mahal Hotel on the night of 26/11 and rescued after 14 hours of saving themselves from the terrorists.

“If only I met thee”

Addressed to the terrorist

You must have

been a cute baby

had a favorite toy

chased little chicken with glee

I was just like that too, Though I never met thee

You must have

had a best friend

made paper boats in the rains

loved the fluffed up hot puri

I was just like that too, Though I never met thee

You must have

loved the warm cuddles of your mother

had joyful rides on the rickety merry go round

cracked fresh winter mungphali

I was just like that too, Though I never met thee

Then when did our lives change?

How different our paths became

I turned to spirituality to heal minds

You picked up the gun against mankind?

At our cores we were still the same

Though I never met thee

That night we came face to face

I thought it would be nice to meet thee

I ran fast, only away from you

coz you had come to kill me

Later I read that you died instead

While I live on to a greater destiny

My faith was more powerful than your weapon

When you came to kill me

You taught the world that violence never wins

No one should be where you have ever been

I am sure your heart knew you were wrong

Then why did you come to kill me?

Your hatred has made my love stronger

I will work more for peace and harmony

You would have been a different person too

If only I had met thee!

“You died, so we could live to tell our story”

Addressed to the Commando who saved us (Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan)

I watched silently as your citation was read,

Your family accepting your posthumous glory,

I choked and tears streamed down my cheeks,

Coz you had died, so we could live to tell our story.

We didn’t meet you, neither did we know you,

Yet you are now part of our memory,

You protected us till your last breath,

You died, so we could live to tell our story.

Had you promised to meet your old parents over winter?

Your wife, the beaches fresh & airy?

We are indebted for your every unfulfilled wish,

Coz you died, so we could live to tell our story.

Proud parents, wives, families & friends,

Swells with pride, the whole country,

Your valour, your commitment set an immortal example,

Coz you died, so we could live to tell our story.

If not for you, hundreds would have met the dust,

With your sacrifice, you created history,

We got back some more days,some more years,

Coz you died, so we could live to tell our story.

