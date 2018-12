Address by MD IHCL Puneet Chatwal “The theme of oneness in Unity on the tenth anniversary of 26-11 is commendable. Going forward, this is what should define our society, culture, and nation,” says Puneet Chhatwal.

To mark a decade of the Mumbai attacks, ‘The Indian Express’ reaches out to scholars, writers and public figures with the questions that remain. Come join us on November 26, 2018, 6 pm at Gateway of India, Mumbai. Free registration on BookMyShow.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd