26/11 – Stories of Strength: A tribute to the survivors The second edition of 26/11: Stories of Strength, a memorial event organised by The Indian Express Group, in partnership with Facebook, paid tribute to not just those who lost their lives at the hands of terrorists, but also the survivors — especially the children of the victims — who continue to inspire the world with their resilience, courage and an indefatigable faith in humanity.

On the evening of November 26, 2017 Gateway of India, Mumbai was witness to some touching stories of strength, kindness and valour. Nine years after the brutal attacks on the city of dreams, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, actor Amitabh Bachchan, lyricist and CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, Vice-Admiral (Western Command) of the Indian Navy Girish Luthra and a host of artistes spoke and performed at the second edition of 26/11: Stories of Strength, a memorial event organised by The Indian Express Group, in partnership with Facebook. They paid tribute to not just those who lost their lives at the hands of terrorists, but also the survivors — especially the children of the victims — who continue to inspire the world with their resilience, courage and an indefatigable faith in humanity. The memorial was attended by families of over 52 victims, police personnel and survivors.

‘Between revenge and letting go lies our reality’

Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, said: “As a group that has been documenting a changing India for over 80 years, we recognised that we have rarely heard from those directly affected — the survivors… there are many inspiring stories that needed to be told, and it’s our role as a responsible news media group, to give voice to these remarkable individuals.”

“Between revenge and letting go lies our reality. And the path that we must walk between these two extremes will be led by you. Because it is your ability to overcome fear that defines ours…”

“For families to come together and share their stories on such a large platform is very overwhelming,” said Floyd Martis, who lost his father in the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Anjali Kulthe, a nurse who was in Cama and Albless Hospital, when terrorists attacked it, said, “It’s hard to forget November 26 but we’ve been recognised for our struggle and efforts to save patients. That gives us a sense of fulfilment.”

Ankhi Das, director of public policy, Facebook-India, South and Central Asia, said that the social networking site has been making an attempt to reach out to victims of attacks. “Their stories of faith and strength are important and must be told to people,” she said.

‘I could only feel blankness and chaos’

Divya Salaskar, daughter of police inspector and Ashoka Chakra awardee Vijay Salaskar, who died in the attacks recited a poem she had written, to sum up the nine years since that fateful night. “As the walls that protected me came tumbling down, I could only feel blankness and chaos,” she recited.

A video on survivor Shyam Sunder Chaudhary was aired after Sudesh Wadkar and team rendered a Marathi bhajan that held the audience spellbound.

Vice-Admiral Girish Luthra speaks on courage

Vice-Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, said when we say Bharat Mata ki Jai, it’s not only a slogan, it’s also a matter of courage. “Courage finds prominence in our scriptures and our history and describes it as the key to life itself.” He said courage is also taking inner strength to a higher plane, what we call moral courage.

Sachin speaks to Marine Commando Praveen Kumar

One of the highlights of the evening was a video screening of a conversation between Marine Commando Praveen Kumar and Sachin Tendulkar. The soldier recounted how, during the attack on the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, he took five bullets, and lost an ear. Kumar wants to climb Mt Everest and is training for the Ironman triathlon championship to be held in South Africa next year.

Poet and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi said we take a lot of pride in moving on. “Mumbai is known for its resilience.” He said for a meaningful dialogue it’s important to listen to that voice which is not trained to have an argument. “It’s important to fight terrorism, but more important to solve it.” “For a meaningful dialogue, it’s important to listen to that voice which is not trained to have an argument… It’s important to fight terrorism, but more important to solve it,” Joshi said.

‘We can prevent another 26-11’

Speaking at the event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Terrorists are bombing all parts of the globe, they are firing in theatres. They want to tell humanity that we can win. But if we stay united, we can prevent such a tragedy, another 26/11.”

“We have tried to make our sea secure our forces well equipped and men more skilled. We have best protective bullet-resistant gear, latest tech to get human and tech intelligence and sharing it with all agencies of state and centre government coming together. But still what we require is resolve of people and we want them to be eyes and ears of the forces and police,” he said. “We express our gratitude towards all soldiers, from central forces and Mumbai Police who fought bravely to protect the city, our lives and also to meet these wonderful people who were very common before 26/11 and today as well socio-economically they may be common people but their courage, their fight after the attack has made them special.”

‘The time has come for us moderates to unite once again’

The final part of the event was actor Amitabh Bachchan who recited a poem by his father and spoke on how it was time for moderates to unite. “Terrorism is not an act of faith. Terrorism can never replace another ideology. And there is, before us, true evidence of that: The same children who held the same guns and ammunition in the trenches of Afghanistan to fight a foreign invasion of their land, the same children who were paid wages and salaries to kill and be killed in those battles, became professional mercenaries after they began to use the same training and weapons out of hatred, malice and vengeance.”

“Terror does not preserve anything, it is designed to destroy. Once unleashed, terror cannot be stopped by a debate. An act of terror, therefore, is not open to negotiations or to wisdom. It can only be repelled, repulsed and destroyed by a more powerful reaction. There are no two ways about that: A corrective action is necessary,” he said.

The time has come for us moderates to unite once again. It is time to invoke the Mahatma’s satyagraha of peaceful, non-violent non-cooperation. Not only must we boycott violence, but everything that breeds it. We must rise up with one voice as a nation of moderates, and say, “No!”

Do not feed the evil; do not host the parasite called the terrorist.” And then, may we all live in the dream of Gurudev Tagore’s words: “Into that Heaven of Freedom, my Father, let my country awake,” he concluded, before reciting his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem, ‘Khoon ke Chhaape’ (Imprints in Blood). Read the full poem here

The Indian Navy band played the National Anthem at the end of the evening. The event was produced by Wizcraft International and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. Click here to see more photos from the 26/11 memorial event

List of those invited on the stage for the National Anthem: Devendra Fadvanis, Chief Minister, Maharashtra; Amitabh Bachchan; Vice-Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval command; Prasoon Joshi, Lyricist, CBFC Chairman; Families of those who we lost in the 26/11 attack; Suresh Wadkar; Amit Trivedi; Mame Khan; Priyanka Barve; Students of the Shankar Mahadevan Academy; Girish Kuber; Divya Salaskar; Commissioner of Police Dattatray Padsalgikar; H.E. Daniel Carmon, Ambassador of Israel to India; Mr. & Mrs. Unnikrishnan; Devendra Bharma from The Oberoi Group; Amruta Fadnavis; Sponsors; Sonia Huria, Viacom Media Private Limited; Nath Parameshwaran, PayPal; Shiv Prabhat, Life Insurance Corporation of India; Jaspal Bindra, Centrum Group; Arjun Bhatia, Prime Focus Ltd; RJ Siddharth, Big 92.7 FM; Sai Nagesh, Lakshya Solutions; Puneet Chhatwal, The Indian Hotels Company Limited; Farzana Cama Balpande, BookASmile.

Hosts for the evening: Ankhi Das, Facebook | Anant Goenka, The Indian Express Group | Sabbas Joseph, Director Wizcraft | Feroz Abbas Khan, director of the show

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd