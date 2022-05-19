scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Kashmir

KASHMIR NEWS

Daily Briefing: Retail inflation at 8-year high; Congress' Chintan Shivir to begin today

May 13, 2022 7:27 am

Militants barged into a government office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and fatally shot a Kashmiri Pandit employee, Rahul Bhat — the third attack against the minority community in the Valley this year.

Father of govt staffer shot dead by militants in Budgam worried over safety of Pandits working in Kashmir

May 12, 2022 11:44 pm

'I heard that he has been killed inside the office and if this can happen at a place where security bandobast is in place, then who is safe?' asks Bitta Ji Bhat, father of Rahul Bhat and a retired assistant sub-inspector of police.

J&K: Man held for burning Indian flag in Rajouri district, cops hunt for person who shot video

April 29, 2022 10:25 pm

Identifying the accused as Koushal Kumar of Nowshera, the police said that according to local residents, the accused is said to be suffering from mental illness.

Govt designates militant who plotted journalist Shujaat Bukhari's killing as a terrorist

April 19, 2022 8:03 pm

A resident of Srinagar, Gul is one of the commanders and associate members of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and is currently absconding, the notification said.

‘Don’t know who will attack and when’: Migrant workers start leaving Pulwama

April 14, 2022 12:53 am

Over the past 20 days, seven migrant workers have been shot at and left injured in Kashmir — all the attacks happening in the southern district of Pulwama.

New Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif raises Kashmir, turns to Modi who hopes region is terror-free

April 12, 2022 7:25 am

On Monday, the Pakistan parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif as the 23rd Prime Minister of the country.

J&K: Amid rise in militant attacks, NIA conducts searches in Valley

April 08, 2022 5:01 am

According to NIA, the searches were conducted at 11 locations — six across Srinagar, Baramulla (2), Awantipora (1), Budgam (1) and Kulgam (1) — in connection with a case of “radicalising /recruiting / motivating youths of J&K to violent activities by Sajad Gul, TRF Commander and others”.

Gulf CEOs, Gulf entrepreneurs, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Kashmir, India news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairs

Gulf CEOs visit Kashmir to explore investment opportunities after FTA deal with UAE

March 22, 2022 6:16 pm

The visit has come two months after the J-K government inked several agreements with the global investors at the Dubai Expo2020.

BJP promoting 'The Kashmir Files' with eye on Assembly polls in Gujarat, Rajasthan, alleges Raut

March 20, 2022 2:23 pm

Since its release on March 11, the film has sparked a debate among political parties. Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

Forces’ ‘decisive control’ over terror in J&K biggest achievement: Amit Shah

March 20, 2022 2:19 am

Among other things, the Union home minister orders further strengthening of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Union Territory to check “narco-terrorism”.

KASHMIR PHOTOS

Express Wanderlust: Check out these wintry pictures from north Kashmir's Baramulla district

December 30, 2020 3:56 pm

As we journey (virtually) into yet another destination this week, we take a look at these stunning images of tourists enjoying their time in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Scroll down for some gorgeous photographs, courtesy of Indian Express photographer Shuaib Masoodi

gulmarg snowfall, kashmir snow, gulmarg ski resort, jammu and kashmir news, kashmir snowfall, indian express

Gulmarg turns white as Kashmir receives fresh snowfall

January 03, 2021 6:58 pm

A blanket of snow covered Kashmir on Sunday as most areas received moderate snowfall, cutting the valley's surface as well as air connection with the rest of the country.

First curfew, then lockdown: The unique struggles of Kashmiri athletes

May 06, 2020 2:20 pm

Kashmir has seen back-to-back lockdowns - first when the Central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, followed by the shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Express Wanderlust: Here's what you should know before your trip to Kashmir

January 02, 2020 3:59 pm

The place will instantly give you a feel of heaven. Before you visit it, here are some things to keep in mind.

Tourists celebrate New Year Eve in snow-covered Gulmarg

December 31, 2019 3:29 pm

The MET Office has forecast a spell of moderate to heavy snowfall in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Wednesday onwards.

Top quotes of S Jaishankar at RNG Lecture: From Kashmir to RCEP to what he said on Pakistan

November 17, 2019 8:43 am

S Jaishankar delivering the fourth RNG Lecture provided an assessment of the last 70 years of India’s foreign policy choices and challenged past positions — from dealing with China on boundary issues and handling Pakistan to managing ties with the US.

Amid clashes, shutdown, J&K Class 10 students appear for board exams

October 29, 2019 4:53 pm

As many as 1.6 lakh students will appear in the upcoming Board of School Education (BOSE) examinations at 1,502 centres across Kashmir, where only a total of 20.13 per cent students are attending schools post August 5

Prakash Raj is enjoying his vacation in Kashmir

June 04, 2019 9:56 am

Soon after the Lok Sabha election results, actor-politician Prakash Raj has taken to Kashmir where he is shooting as well as holidaying with his family.

Terror attack in J&K's Pulwama kills 40 CRPF personnel, JeM behind strike

February 19, 2019 9:47 am

Before Thursday’s attack, the most casualty suffered by CRPF in an attack was on June 25, 2016, when a vehicle was attacked by three LeT militants, leaving eight personnel dead and 22 injured

Culture on cruise: Experience Kashmir through shikara ride on Dal Lake

July 20, 2017 9:04 am

Tourists enjoy a Shikara ride in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar. The footfall of tourists visiting Kashmir has decreased due to a spate of militant attacks including a recent attack on Amarnath yatris in which seven yatris were killed and around 20 injured.

KASHMIR VIDEOS

J&K political drama: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti find themselves in a strange situation

J&K political drama: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti find themselves in a strange situation

June 22, 2020 6:10 pm

National Conference chief Omar Abdullah said that PDP and NC coming together is not the best idea for mainstream politics in J&K. But today, both he and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti find themselves in a strange situation.

On Kashmir, Modi invokes Vajpayee. Says using bullets is not the way forward

On Kashmir, Modi invokes Vajpayee. Says using bullets is not the way forward

June 22, 2020 6:19 pm

Modi also spoke about reduced instances of violence in northeast India and gave credit to the Army, Centre and state governments for repealing of AFSPA in Tripura, Meghalaya and parts of Arunachal Pradesh. See more: https://bit.ly/2M2t86i

‘Governor’s rule is no alternative to democracy’, MOS Jitendra Singh At Idea Exchange

‘Governor’s rule is no alternative to democracy’, MOS Jitendra Singh At Idea Exchange

June 22, 2020 6:23 pm

Photos Of The Day: Encounter With Militants In Kupwara’s Halmatpora In Jammu & Kashmir

June 22, 2020 6:26 pm

An encounter broke out in the Arampora area of the district on Tuesday after security forces launched an operation in the wake of militants opening fire at an Army patrol party.

Opinion | Why Is BJP's Offer Of Talks With Kashmir Important ?

June 22, 2020 6:30 pm

Army Jawan succumbed to injuries after a militant attack near LoC in J&K

Army Launches Search Operation In Hiranagar

June 22, 2020 6:31 pm

Army Major, Jawan Martyred In Shopian

June 22, 2020 6:57 pm

Protesters Clash With Police On Eid

June 22, 2020 6:59 pm

Opinion | Is Defence Minister Arun Jaitley Right In Calling J&K A War-Like Zone

June 22, 2020 7:02 pm

Video Of Militants Fleeing After Killing Cops In Anantnag

June 07, 2016 12:33 pm

