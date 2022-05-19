KASHMIR PHOTOS

Express Wanderlust: Check out these wintry pictures from north Kashmir's Baramulla district December 30, 2020 3:56 pm As we journey (virtually) into yet another destination this week, we take a look at these stunning images of tourists enjoying their time in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Scroll down for some gorgeous photographs, courtesy of Indian Express photographer Shuaib Masoodi

Gulmarg turns white as Kashmir receives fresh snowfall January 03, 2021 6:58 pm A blanket of snow covered Kashmir on Sunday as most areas received moderate snowfall, cutting the valley's surface as well as air connection with the rest of the country.

First curfew, then lockdown: The unique struggles of Kashmiri athletes May 06, 2020 2:20 pm Kashmir has seen back-to-back lockdowns - first when the Central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, followed by the shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Express Wanderlust: Here's what you should know before your trip to Kashmir January 02, 2020 3:59 pm The place will instantly give you a feel of heaven. Before you visit it, here are some things to keep in mind.

Tourists celebrate New Year Eve in snow-covered Gulmarg December 31, 2019 3:29 pm The MET Office has forecast a spell of moderate to heavy snowfall in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Wednesday onwards.

Top quotes of S Jaishankar at RNG Lecture: From Kashmir to RCEP to what he said on Pakistan November 17, 2019 8:43 am S Jaishankar delivering the fourth RNG Lecture provided an assessment of the last 70 years of India’s foreign policy choices and challenged past positions — from dealing with China on boundary issues and handling Pakistan to managing ties with the US.

Amid clashes, shutdown, J&K Class 10 students appear for board exams October 29, 2019 4:53 pm As many as 1.6 lakh students will appear in the upcoming Board of School Education (BOSE) examinations at 1,502 centres across Kashmir, where only a total of 20.13 per cent students are attending schools post August 5

Prakash Raj is enjoying his vacation in Kashmir June 04, 2019 9:56 am Soon after the Lok Sabha election results, actor-politician Prakash Raj has taken to Kashmir where he is shooting as well as holidaying with his family.

Terror attack in J&K's Pulwama kills 40 CRPF personnel, JeM behind strike February 19, 2019 9:47 am Before Thursday’s attack, the most casualty suffered by CRPF in an attack was on June 25, 2016, when a vehicle was attacked by three LeT militants, leaving eight personnel dead and 22 injured