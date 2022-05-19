May 13, 2022 7:27 am
Militants barged into a government office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and fatally shot a Kashmiri Pandit employee, Rahul Bhat — the third attack against the minority community in the Valley this year.
'I heard that he has been killed inside the office and if this can happen at a place where security bandobast is in place, then who is safe?' asks Bitta Ji Bhat, father of Rahul Bhat and a retired assistant sub-inspector of police.
Identifying the accused as Koushal Kumar of Nowshera, the police said that according to local residents, the accused is said to be suffering from mental illness.
A resident of Srinagar, Gul is one of the commanders and associate members of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and is currently absconding, the notification said.
Over the past 20 days, seven migrant workers have been shot at and left injured in Kashmir — all the attacks happening in the southern district of Pulwama.
On Monday, the Pakistan parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif as the 23rd Prime Minister of the country.
According to NIA, the searches were conducted at 11 locations — six across Srinagar, Baramulla (2), Awantipora (1), Budgam (1) and Kulgam (1) — in connection with a case of “radicalising /recruiting / motivating youths of J&K to violent activities by Sajad Gul, TRF Commander and others”.
The visit has come two months after the J-K government inked several agreements with the global investors at the Dubai Expo2020.
Since its release on March 11, the film has sparked a debate among political parties. Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax.
Among other things, the Union home minister orders further strengthening of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Union Territory to check “narco-terrorism”.
As we journey (virtually) into yet another destination this week, we take a look at these stunning images of tourists enjoying their time in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Scroll down for some gorgeous photographs, courtesy of Indian Express photographer Shuaib Masoodi
A blanket of snow covered Kashmir on Sunday as most areas received moderate snowfall, cutting the valley's surface as well as air connection with the rest of the country.
Kashmir has seen back-to-back lockdowns - first when the Central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, followed by the shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The place will instantly give you a feel of heaven. Before you visit it, here are some things to keep in mind.
The MET Office has forecast a spell of moderate to heavy snowfall in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Wednesday onwards.
S Jaishankar delivering the fourth RNG Lecture provided an assessment of the last 70 years of India’s foreign policy choices and challenged past positions — from dealing with China on boundary issues and handling Pakistan to managing ties with the US.
As many as 1.6 lakh students will appear in the upcoming Board of School Education (BOSE) examinations at 1,502 centres across Kashmir, where only a total of 20.13 per cent students are attending schools post August 5
Soon after the Lok Sabha election results, actor-politician Prakash Raj has taken to Kashmir where he is shooting as well as holidaying with his family.
Before Thursday’s attack, the most casualty suffered by CRPF in an attack was on June 25, 2016, when a vehicle was attacked by three LeT militants, leaving eight personnel dead and 22 injured
Tourists enjoy a Shikara ride in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar. The footfall of tourists visiting Kashmir has decreased due to a spate of militant attacks including a recent attack on Amarnath yatris in which seven yatris were killed and around 20 injured.
National Conference chief Omar Abdullah said that PDP and NC coming together is not the best idea for mainstream politics in J&K. But today, both he and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti find themselves in a strange situation.
Modi also spoke about reduced instances of violence in northeast India and gave credit to the Army, Centre and state governments for repealing of AFSPA in Tripura, Meghalaya and parts of Arunachal Pradesh. See more: https://bit.ly/2M2t86i
An encounter broke out in the Arampora area of the district on Tuesday after security forces launched an operation in the wake of militants opening fire at an Army patrol party.
