The emphasis on tourism, care services, bio-pharma, textiles, etc., is indicative of India’s growth ambitions being powered by the services sector. There appears to be a strong focus on demand-linked training and sector-specific skilling.
The Sixteenth Finance Commission tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has recommended a grant of ₹ 7.91 lakh crore for local bodies for the next five years.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s remarks came after Sharad Pawar and other senior NCP (SP) leaders said discussions on merging the two NCP factions were close to completion.
With Kolkata designated as one of the five Regional Medical Tourism Hubs, the city’s private and public healthcare sectors are set for a major influx of international patients from Southeast Asia and Bangladesh.
Tired of the world seeing Indian films only through the lens of struggle, Santosh Davakhar turned to the vibrant folk art form Gondhal to create a film that won big at IFFI.
Despatch Riders, whose dangerous wartime role evolved into the celebrated “Dare Devils” display team, later inspired similar teams across the Indian Army and CAPFs.
The accused, who repairs electronics for a living, was affected by polio when he was 7 months old. He lived in a joint family setup with his wife who is suffering from an advanced stage of breast cancer, his daughter, as well as the wife and daughter of his younger brother, who works in another town, police said.
During a UP Police SIT inquiry, irregularities were detected in nine road accident cases in Bahraich and two cases each in Gonda and Shravasti.
Taking aim at critics who question the state’s politics, CM said patriotism was not performative nationalism
The 24-year-old never hesitated to face danger, her colleagues say; for her family, she was a hope for a brighter future
Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao also said that the Hennur-Bagalur Road white-topping work would be completed in the next 15 days.
The Union Budget 2026-27 details proposals ranging from the Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and tax breaks for cloud services to new AI tools for farmers and ports.
The US-based software engineer was reacting to the post, which claimed that Indians tend to treat every task as urgent, regardless of its actual priority.
Traditional systems of medicine and mental health education have also received attention with the government proposing three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, aimed at producing a larger pool of skilled personnel. In mental healthcare, a second NIMHANS-like national institute will be established in north India, while the existing mental health institute in Ranchi will be upgraded.
Karan Kundrra, host of Laughter Chefs 3 and MTV Splitsvilla 16, is in a five-year relationship with co-host Tejasswi Prakash, whom he met on a reality show. He believes in the purity of love found on reality shows, but cautions against the unrealistic expectations set by social media and movies.