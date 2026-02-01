Express Shorts

The richest 2026 players: AI, crypto, pro-Israel groups and Trump

New filings show these groups sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars, dwarfing the institutional Democratic Party’s resources.
Aus Open Final LIVE

Alcaraz leads 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 5-4

Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
The Budget is cautious. And its balancing act is prudent

Tavleen Singh writes

Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorableSubscriber Only

‘Mera naam Mohammad Deepak’: U'khand man who stood up to harassment of a shopkeeper faces protestsSign In to read

Where elephants & trains cross path, an AI-enabled system prevents accidentsSubscriber Only

Earning Rs 6L monthly, 18-yr-old who prefers buffaloes to education abroad

Sohalpreet, son of farmer Balbir Singh Sidhu, opts to build a modern dairy venture in rural Punjab, choosing agriculture over migration. (Express)

'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this air purifier is perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes

From Prayagraj to the Grammys: The story behind ‘Sounds of Kumbha’

The 50 contestant Mr Faisu: 'In a captive reality show people do anything when they get frustrated'

Viksit Bharat Viksit Uttar Pradesh

handcuffs for arrest

Differently abled man who raped daughter, minor niece over several years held: Rajkot Rural Police

The accused, who repairs electronics for a living, was affected by polio when he was 7 months old. He lived in a joint family setup with his wife who is suffering from an advanced stage of breast cancer, his daughter, as well as the wife and daughter of his younger brother, who works in another town, police said.

2 women ‘child traffickers’ held in Surat

‘Surat country’s fastest-growing city’: CM launches development projects worth Rs 342 cr

Botad violence: More than 100 days later, 7 Gujarat AAP leaders granted bail in rioting case

Generative AI reshaping design work: Flipkart’s V-P at Ahmedabad Design Week

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2026 today.

Union Budget 2026 Explained Live: Govt to continue capex heavy lifting

Push for Rare Earth Corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh

In Budget's capex push, focus on Railways and roads continues

Union Budget 2026: 4 ways in which it addresses US tariffs’ strain on India

Why rising water levels threaten Maharashtra’s age-old Lonar lake

Bill Gates' 'infidelity', Musk's 'wildest party' plans, Trump allegations: Takeaways from Epstein Files

Across world, exiled Tibetans vote today: Why the election matters

US court to decide if Instagram, YouTube designed to increase social media addiction

Indian forts: How many have you visited?

Liquid Gold: A Look at the Most Expensive Teas in the World

8 Trending Finance Books for Your 2026 Reading List

8 Varieties of Risotto Every Foodie Should Try

Edge of Your Seat: The World’s Most Terrifying Coasters

Most popular book adaptations

Mozart: 8 music compositions you should definitely listen to

Beyond Paneer and Potato: 8 Unique Pakoras to Try

Places to visit in Cambodia

Budget 2026 puts key focus on Orange economy with push for content creation at school-level

Education Budget 2026–27: Medical education in centre stage as Centre expands institutes, skills pipeline

Traditional systems of medicine and mental health education have also received attention with the government proposing three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, aimed at producing a larger pool of skilled personnel. In mental healthcare, a second NIMHANS-like national institute will be established in north India, while the existing mental health institute in Ranchi will be upgraded.

UGC NET December 2025 result date announced

Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Girls hostel in each district

JEE Main 2026: Session 1 response sheet on Feb 4

Undergraduate Exams 2026: NEET UG, JEE Main session 2 notification, OJEE, EAMCET — check full list

BUSINESS AS USUAL

Business As Usual by E P Unny, January 2026

Virat Kohli's nutritionist breaks down his lunch: 'I'm trying to get at least 40 gm protein with this meal'
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on coconut promotion. Here are the fruit's nutritional benefits
Emraan Hashmi gets candid about his decision to marry wife Parveen Shahani: 'There is a honeymoon phase...'
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chooses Kanjeevaram saree and Bahi-Khata tablet for budget presentation
The 42% advantage: Decoding Bryan Johnson’s new ‘longevity’ workout
The Ice Cream Paradox: Why your favourite cooling treat actually leaves you thirsty
Sobhita Dhulipala on life and career after marriage
Only 3 people in India own this ultra rare 70 crore Patek Philippe watch
Health benefits of Badshah's punjabi favourites
Union Budget 2026 : Key highlights for UPSC and other competitive exams
UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz | January 25 to January 31, 2026
UPSC Key: Menstrual hygiene a fundamental right, Manufacturing sector and Budget 2026
UPSC Mains Answer Practice GS 1: Polar Vortex and Chola Empire | Week 139
The World This Week | US armada moves closer to Iran, India-EU ink ‘mother of all deals’, and Xi purges top PLA General

Play Now

Cases under Uttarakhand’s conversion law fall in court: 7 years, 5 full trials, all 5 acquittals
Cases under Uttarakhand’s conversion law fall in court: 7 yrs, 5 full trials, all 5 acquittals
In 3 years, nearly 60% orders by TV & digital news regulator cite communal code breach
In 3 years, nearly 60% orders by TV & digital news regulator cite communal code breach
BMC polls tomorrow, look at Mithi river today: Toxic flow, projects stalled, crores unspent
BMC polls tomorrow, look at Mithi river today: Toxic flow, projects stalled, crores unspent
Maruti Suzuki aces midsize SUV race, but it’s a close call
Maruti Suzuki Overtakes Hyundai Creta in Midsize SUV Race, but Tata Sierra and New Seltos Threaten Lead
Volvo targets 30%+ BEV mix in India by 2026
Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India
Tesla Model Y review: Futuristic driving meets Indian reality
Tesla Model Y India Review: A ₹70 Lakh Smartphone on Wheels vs. The Chaos of Indian Roads
Driving Creta Electric in Delhi without using brakes!
Auto sales January 2026 Live updates: As FM Sitharaman presents Budget 2026, Tata, Hyundai, Toyota, Mahindra shine after GST cuts
Electric two-wheeler sales start 2026 strong