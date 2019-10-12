Lin Laishram radiates pregnancy glow at intimate baby shower with Randeep Hooda. See Pics

Entertainment 42 min ago

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who met while working in a theatre group, are expecting their first child. The couple celebrated with a baby shower and shared heartwarming photos. Lin also revealed Randeep's emotional reaction to their pregnancy and their journey since announcing the news on their second anniversary in 2025.