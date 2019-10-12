Uncertainty in US trade policy has impacted both India and the EU as Washington remains the largest export market for both New Delhi and Brussels.
Vikas, who was pursuing graduation, and three of his friends, said police, visited the Kondli Nala in East Delhi, about 3 km from his home, on Saturday to immerse the idol after the celebrations for Saraswati Puja concluded.
CPI(M) leader Dr Ashok Dhawale said it has been eight years since the iconic Kisan Long March, when thousands of farmers made their way to Mumbai and a slew of promises were made to them.
The warehouse in Kolkata’s Anandapur, where the fire broke out, was primarily used to store dry and packaged food and soft drinks.
The first of its kind theft from a tehsildar’s office in Maharashtra ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls left the police and the government machinery in Pune shaken.
Residents have been advised to stay alert, avoid open areas during thunderstorms, and stay away from loose structures and electric poles during the inclement weather.
Officials cite lack of awareness as reason for low number, but data points finger at increased fee from Rs 200 to Rs 2000
Two of the accused were friends and suspected the girl was 'two-timing' them. So, they hatched a plan to kill her, said police.
Taking aim at critics who question the state’s politics, CM said patriotism was not performative nationalism
The incident happened at the school. A case of ‘death due to negligence’ has been filed on the basis of the father’s complaint.
Speaking at Futures, series of talks held as part of the Bengaluru Hubba festival, Australian High Commissioner Philip Green said his government opened a Consulate General in the city because it is “vitally interested in tech”.
The second-generation AirTag features Apple’s newer Ultra Wideband chip and has better range and a louder speaker.
In the viral video, Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney can be seen climbing up the California landmark at night.
IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur each typically have closing ranks for CSE that are between 300 and 800.
Read today's print editions
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who met while working in a theatre group, are expecting their first child. The couple celebrated with a baby shower and shared heartwarming photos. Lin also revealed Randeep's emotional reaction to their pregnancy and their journey since announcing the news on their second anniversary in 2025.