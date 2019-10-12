Express Shorts

Over 3 hrs, she recounted 16 years of pain in gestures: How 2009 Mumbai rape case was crackedSubscriber Only

There was a woman who had come with her parents and brother seeking police help against harassment by her in-laws. (File Photo)

Inside the Telangana village where hundreds of stray dogs were culled

9 dog bites a month: The 'despair' of a Telangana village facing mass culling charges

No release in sight for Vijay-starrer as Madras HC sets aside its Jan 9 order

Jana Nayagan Hearing LIVE Updates: One of the most awaited films of the year, particularly since it marks 'Thalapathy' Vijay's swansong before his full-fledged political entry, Jana Nayagan has been stuck in court for the past few weeks.
As rules-based order crumbles, only reforms can shield Indian economySubscriber Only

Yogendra Yadav writes

Let’s recover the lost meanings of ganarajya to face the political challenge of our time

Rang De Basanti turns 20

Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself

Techie burped after walks but his tests were normal: How it alerted him to a hidden heart block

Bengaluru

Leading oncologist says oral cavity cancer is competing with breast cancer

Apple launches new AirTag with longer range and louder speaker

Viksit Bharat Viksit Uttar Pradesh

How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line

Expert Explains: How INSV Kaundinya points to deepening Indo-Oman relations

How Donald Trump is driving de-dollarisation, and contributing to the gold surgeSubscriber Only

Expert Explains | Bangladesh's February 12 elections are a chance at a fresh start for all parties

DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of presenting the Budget in 2023.

ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2026: Three macro worries for the Finance Minister

Zhang Youxia of China.

As China purges top military general, key theories around the extraordinary moveSubscriber Only

Why EU deal is better for farmers than one with US

Business As Usual by E P Unny, January 2026

Aamir Khan pinpoints 'red flags' in him that caused his divorces, failed marriages: 'Whenever I was upset or hurt...'
Leading oncologist says oral cavity cancer is competing with breast cancer: 'I would run after them to spit it out'
'Clean, balanced, and highly intentional': Hrithik Roshan's personal chef Shubham Vishwakarma details the actor's daily diet, favourite foods, as he reflects on his culinary journey
Shubham Vishwakarma with Hrithik Roshan
Why modern life needs a touch of 'Miyabi'
Explore the Japanese idea of Miyabi, which blends elegance, emotional depth, and subtle beauty
Lara Dutta reflects on her decision to get married, never wanting to depend on any man: 'Not when I was a spring chicken'
Lara Dutta
The golden glow: Why turmeric soap is trending (and who should avoid it)
turmeric soap
Michelle Obama reveals she is a formula baby; says, '5'11...brain's working just fine'
michelle obama is a formula baby
Do you need a Schengen visa to see Albania?
Albania
Kareena Kapoor's ‘signature’ Punjabi-style salad
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her signature salad recipe
How a simple kiss can lead to a 'beard burn'
What is a 'beard burn'?
UPSC Key: India-EU pact ready, Republic Day, and Padma awardees
Knowledge Nugget | 25 years of Bhuj earthquake: What you must know for UPSC Exam?
UPSC Current Affairs Pointers Weekly | January 19 to January 25, 2026
UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : International Relations MCQs on Chagos Islands, Genocide Convention and more (Week 146)
UPSC Key: EU leaders begin visit, Revised cadre allocation policy, and EPFO 3.0

In 3 years, nearly 60% orders by TV & digital news regulator cite communal code breach
In 3 years, nearly 60% orders by TV & digital news regulator cite communal code breach
BMC polls tomorrow, look at Mithi river today: Toxic flow, projects stalled, crores unspent
BMC polls tomorrow, look at Mithi river today: Toxic flow, projects stalled, crores unspent
Reality check for Mumbai civic polls: In 3 years, 99% of development funds went to wards under ruling alliance
BMC elections, BMC polls, Express investigation, Maharashtra local body polls, Maharashtra civic polls, Mumbai civic polls, Mahayuti alliance, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, BMC, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairs
Land Rover Defender 130 at Rs 1.15 Crore? Check new expected prices of European luxury vehicles after duty cut
Land Rover Defender, car news. auto, Defender, cars
Renault Duster returns to India in 2026: Check engine options, pre-booking offers, features, colours and more
renault duster 2026 india
How Skoda-Volkswagen is reengineering its India ambition
Piyush Arora, MD & CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India
‘Customers prefer to ‘tech-refresh’ their existing cars’: Uno Minda’s Vishal Kaul on how Indians are reshaping the aftermarket accessories sector
Vishal Kaul Uno Minda
85,000 vehicles avail Rs 450 crore benefits under scrappage policy: Govt
India’s Vehicle Scrappage Boom