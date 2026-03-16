US and Israeli forces pound Iran, hitting cities including Tehran, Hamadan and Isfahan, as Iranian counterattacks continue, with damage reported in several Israeli cities.
The world has largely adjusted to the Russia-Ukraine war, which only widened India’s merchandise trade deficit in the first year. The West Asia conflict’s ramifications will extend beyond goods (oil) to invisibles (remittances), on top of weak capital inflows.
Amid shortage of cooking gas as a result of war in Iran, case is registered under the Essential Commodities Act and for cheating
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the proposed Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, a violation of constitutional freedoms.
Bengal Director General of Police Peeyush Pandey has been replaced by 1992-batch IPS officer Siddh Nath Gupta.
Minister Chandrakant Patil asked authorities to extend the feeder autorickshaw service to other Pune Metro stations in the city.
This comes after the government received flak over its decision where it’s mandatory for candidates to run 100 meters carrying a 25 kg sack full of wet sand. This was to check the physical endurance for the applicants for the 500 posts of Pashu Mitras (para-veterinary workers).
Policies and rules for good governance and not for harassment of people, Patel says
Of the cylinders stolen, 12 were filled with gas while the remaining were empty, say police
Six policemen suspended, autopsy shows "injuries all over body", has inconsistencies with police claims
Chevella Deputy Commissioner of Police Yogesh Gautam said police received a tip-off that an “illegal party” was going on at the farmhouse, and that drugs were potentially involved.
In the run-up to the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress had put up 8 first-time Odisha MLAs at a Bengaluru resort to protect them from ‘being threatened to do cross-voting’.
xAI was co-founded in 2023 by Musk and a team of 11 researchers, only two of whom now remain at the AI company behind Grok.
Nandika Sarkar, an assistant teacher at Bhadrakali High School in West Bengal, documented the incident.
The theory paper carries 80 marks, split evenly between Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics and Part B: Indian Economic Development, each worth 40 marks. Project work adds another 20 marks, bringing the total to 100.
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US President Donald Trump declared significant military gains against Iran, claiming that the US had "essentially defeated" the country. He also described Iran's leadership as "violent" and "vicious" and accused them of threatening to shoot protesters. Trump also mentioned discussions with other countries to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping route.