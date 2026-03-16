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‘He wasn’t meant to sail that day’: Last-minute voyage ends in Mumbai seafarer’s death in Iraq tanker attack

‘He wasn’t meant to sail that day’: Last-minute voyage ends in Mumbai seafarer’s death in Iraq tanker attack
Oscars 2026

avier Bardem’s viral Palestine plea, Jimmy Kimmel’s digs at Trump dominate a politically charged event

From veiled digs at US President Donald Trump by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, to Spanish actor Javier Bardem's politically charged short speech extending solidarity with Palestine, the Oscars stage once again became a platform for political statements.
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Nilesh Shah: ‘If underweight on equities, invest in large and mid caps’Subscriber Only

Nilesh Shah: ‘If underweight on equities, invest in large and mid caps’
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The many contentions around the Transgender Protection (Amendment) Bill 2026 tabled in Parliament

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E-KYC now mandatory for all domestic LPG consumers amid supply shortage

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High honour, deep divide: When Tamil poet Vairamuthu won the Jnanpith Award

High honour, deep divide: When Tamil poet Vairamuthu won the Jnanpith Award

50 threat emails, 500 schools: What's been keeping Delhi Police's bomb squads on alert 24x7Subscriber Only

HOAX CALLS ABOUT BOMBS

Inside the 1966 Mizo rebellion and the IAF’s most controversial missionSubscriber Only

Military Digest Mizo rebellion Air Force

Oscar's first tie in 14 years has an Indian connect

Oscar 2026 winners Two people exchanging Saliva and The Singers

Leadership exits, Grok controversy: Why Elon Musk wants xAI to start over again

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New Delhi Deploys India’s First Microalgae Air Tower Along Aerocity Corridor

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

‘Running with 25 kg weight not needed’: HP govt changes rule

This comes after the government received flak over its decision where it’s mandatory for candidates to run 100 meters carrying a 25 kg sack full of wet sand. This was to check the physical endurance for the applicants for the 500 posts of Pashu Mitras (para-veterinary workers).

‘Mere drama’, works displayed set up during SAD regime: Badal

Yellow alert for thunderstorms in Punjab, Haryana; rain likely to benefit wheat but strong winds a concern

‘Chandigarh‑based jeweller conspired to divert Rs 250-cr government money’

Made to sign handwritten, typed and blank papers in police custody, says Wadhwa

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India's own GPS satellite

NavIC satellite loses its atomic clock: What this means for India’s bid for its own GPS

Jawaharlal Nehru gives his landmark "tryst with destiny" speech at Parliament House in New Delhi in 1947.

PM Modi says 'Nehru blamed inflation on Korean war': What did the former PM say, India's links to that war

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Explained, in three charts: How India became so dependent on LPG importsSign In to read

While the conflicts in both Ukraine (left) and Iran have affected energy and trade, Iran could have a greater fallout.

Why Iran differs from Ukraine in terms of economic fallout for India and the world

Ethnic minority delegates arrive to attend the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 4.

What China’s new ‘ethnic unity’ law reveals about its shrinking tolerance for diversity

Shariat

How challenge to 1937 Shariat Act reframes inheritance law question

Nilesh Shah on equity investments

Expert Explains | ‘This is not the time to be overweight equity… invest in large and mid cap if underweight equity’

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Why gold prices have remained subdued in India despite raging West Asian conflict

Visual Stories

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Discover the Unique Types of Momo You Never Knew Existed

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Meryl Streep’s Most Iconic Performances

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Underrated Books Every Young Adult Needs on Their Shelf

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From Page to Screen: The Books That Inspired This Year’s Oscar Nominees

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Best places around the world to try out sushi

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Rare Sheep Breeds Found Around the World

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8 Indian Palaces Inspired by European Architectural Styles

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Eight tropical dishes you will love eating

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Underrated women poets you should know about

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Return of Russian oil signals US pragmatism
Return of Russian oil signals US pragmatism
Delhi’s new Water Plan confronts old failures
Delhi’s new Water Plan confronts old failures
Tariffs to LPG, crisis spillover sharpens policy challenge
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BUSINESS AS USUAL

Business As Usual by E P Unny, March 2026

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UPSC Essentials

UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : International Relations MCQs on Maritime Labour Convention, Zangezur corridor and more (Week 153)
UPSC Key: US attacks Kharg Island, NavIC, and Uniform Civil Code
UPSC CSAT Simplified: Expert tips to solve Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability questions
Knowledge Nugget | Fiscal Health Index 2026: Key highlights for UPSC and other competitive exams
UPSC Ethics Simplified: How fake success claims by aspirants reveal a deeper moral crisis

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INVESTIGATIONS

AAP ‘education reform’ in Punjab: Marked progress but only 1 party MLA sends own kids to govt school
AAP ‘education reform’ in Punjab: Marked progress but only 1 party MLA sends own kids to govt school
Ramdev aide’s firm got land from Uttarakhand, UP claims ownership
Ramdev aide’s firm got land from Uttarakhand, UP claims ownership
2020-25: In 4 of 5 appeals, green watchdog NGT rules in favour of developers to clear projectsSubscriber Only
2020-25: In 4 of 5 appeals, green watchdog NGT rules in favour of developers to clear projects
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Express Drive

How Toyota doubled Hyryder sales in two years
Why the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is Still Winning Without a Facelift
Another Tata car model punches its way to top
Crude reality: Must Iran war and oil shock hasten EV adoption?
Why Physics—Not Just Fuel Prices—Proves Electric Cars Are the Future of Mobility
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric review: Roadstunner, meet the Trendturner
Why the New Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Might Be the Ultimate Driver’s Car
Honda scraps two EVs, doubles down on India growth
Honda Pivots Global EV Strategy Amid Record Losses; India Set to Play Strategic Growth Role