Iranian warship sinks near Sri Lanka after suspected submarine strike

World 5 hr ago

An Iranian frigate sinks off Sri Lanka's coast, with over 100 sailors missing and dozens injured, possibly due to a submarine attack. Sri Lanka's navy and air force launch rescue operations as tensions rise between the US, Israel, and Iran. The cause of the incident is believed to be a submarine strike, with ongoing investigations. US and Iranian naval presence in the region is rare.