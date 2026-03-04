LIVE: US expects total control of Iranian skies in coming hours, gives update on ground ops

Healthcare workers unload the bodies of Iranian sailors in Galle, Sri Lanka (AP Photo)

The Middle East conflict has entered a volatile fifth day of large-scale combat operations. Following the confirmed death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Israeli and US forces have intensified “Operation Epic Fury”, striking over 1,250 targets across Iran, including ballistic missile hubs and naval assets.

New Zealand spinners Mitch Santner, Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie in action during T20 World Cup 2026 vs South Africa. (CREDIT: AP & Express photo by Partha Paul)

Bengaluru techie suicide

H K Dua

Bengal SIR
Quiet, spiritual, now political: Nitish Kumar’s son steps out from the shadows

As Iran confronts existential threat, its minorities will shape internal contest and political modernisation in Middle East

Khamenei funeral postponed, son may be next Supreme Leader | Day 5 round-up

Iran attack, iran us war,

relatives outside mortuary

Holi

Although the news of Rajinikanth acting in a Malayalam film after a long hiatus had spread and made big headlines across Kerala and Tamil Nadu by then, the movie was shelved due to the Gulf war.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Son of Iran’s slain leader now top contender to succeed him

Iran US Next Supreme Leader

Kareena Kapoor Khan on staying positive
amazon

‘Don’t believe we need a perfect game to win T20 World Cup’: Harry Brook speaks about England’s chances ahead of India semi-final

‘Don’t believe we need a perfect game to win T20 World Cup’: Harry Brook speaks about England’s chances ahead of India semi-final

Faith helps Sanju Samson move mountains, just like fisher-folk from his Kerala village

Faith helps Sanju Samson move mountains, just like fisher-folk from his Kerala village

‘I'll hit you for six’: The Will Jacks promise that started on school battlefields trip and led to T20 World Cup glory

‘I'll hit you for six’: The Will Jacks promise that started on school battlefields trip and led to T20 World Cup glory

The doorknob twist: How Lungi Ngidi learned cricket's deadliest slower ball from Dwayne Bravo

The doorknob twist: How Lungi Ngidi learned cricket's deadliest slower ball from Dwayne Bravo

Varun Chakaravarthy hit for 9 sixes at T20 World Cup but his mentor isn't worried about England semifinal

Varun Chakaravarthy hit for 9 sixes at T20 World Cup but his mentor isn't worried about England semifinal

Express Explained Logo
Express Explained
Iran’s power pyramid, with Supreme Leader at the top

Expert Explains: How Iran's power pyramid came to be, with Supreme Leader at the topSubscriber Only

Homemaker

Marriage as partnership: HC reframes ‘homemaker’ as a legally relevant role

Padma Shri awardee basmati rice breeder Ashok Kumar Singh (centre) at a farmer’s field in Haryana’s Sirsa district.

Why India’s rice production and exports requires a rethink

Middle East tensions: United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai

From Dubai airport to US jets, why key West Asia assets got caught in crossfire

India's new GDP series

What new GDP series reveals about jobs, agriculture

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Expert Explains | Iran agreed to unprecedented terms. But Trump had to save faceSubscriber Only

Iran-US

US as defender of Iran's liberty: A short history of how ties soured between 'natural allies'

Strait of Hormuz

Strait of Hormuz oil flows dry up: How this affects India, and the options ahead

today epaper widget

Read today's print editions

Read today’s ePaper
Climate change to war, fertiliser prices call for strategy, not firefighting
On fertiliser prices, strategy, not firefighting
Mind the expertise gap in NGT
Mind the expertise gap in NGT
Women's cricket will miss Alyssa Healy
Women's cricket will miss Alyssa Healy
Business As Usual by E P Unny, March 2026

Virosh Reception: Rashmika Mandanna’s red silk sari meets Vijay Deverakonda’s classic ivory mundu
rashmika vijay wedding reception
What 24 hours without gravity does to your body
gravity
‘Bacchon ko unki bhaasha mein samjhaya jaye ki...’: Jackie Shroff shares a message to Gen Z on why service to parents and nature is the real hustle; expert weighs in
Jackie Shroff shares an advice for the youth of this country
Protein thandai, dahi bhalla and mini paan kulfis: Fitness influencer gives fun twist to recipes that you can try at your Holi party this year
Thandai and dahi bhalla recipes for Holi 2026
Kareena Kapoor explains why she avoids negative people and protects her energy: 'I have too much going on’
Kareena Kapoor Khan on staying positive
'I've been Punch': Why we are rooting for a tiny Japanese monkey's comeback like it's our own
punch monkey
Priyanka Chopra once revealed Nick Jonas' peculiar bedroom rule: 'I just don't like it to get too warm'
Priyanka Chopra shares Nick Jonas' bedroom rule
Remove Holi stains in just 30 minutes with this hack
Holi
Malaika Arora shares Chinese exercise routine
Malaika Arora's Chinese secret for fat loss
120 million children at health risk by 2040
obesity
Ramdev aide’s firm got land from Uttarakhand, UP claims ownership
Ramdev aide’s firm got land from Uttarakhand, UP claims ownership
2020-25: In 4 of 5 appeals, green watchdog NGT rules in favour of developers to clear projectsSubscriber Only
2020-25: In 4 of 5 appeals, green watchdog NGT rules in favour of developers to clear projects
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemesSubscriber Only
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Renault Bridger concept to preview sub-4m SUV for India
Bridger Concept
Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition India price announced: Check full specs, range and more
Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition India price announced: Check full specs, range and more
New Tata Punch EV review: A battery that finally punches its weight
Tata Punch EV 2026 Review
Mercedes-Benz to drive in the V-Class, once again
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Returns: A ₹1.8 Crore Luxury ‘Suite on Wheels’ to Challenge Vellfire and Lexus LM
KTM 200 Duke 2026 facelift brings 2 big performance upgrades: Here’s the new price
KTM 200 Duke