Priyanka Chopra’s one condition for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi left Mahesh Babu ‘unhappy’

Entertainment 11 min ago

SS Rajamouli, after the success of RRR and Naatu Naatu's Oscar win, announced his next project Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, in development for 3 years, is expected to release next summer. Priyanka requested to dance in the film, and Mahesh jokingly said she made him dance too.