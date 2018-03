Updated: March 27, 2018 2:03 pm

Xiaomi Redmi 5 is the new budget smartphone from the Chinese player. The Redmi 5 has a starting price of Rs 7,999, and comes in three variants with the most expensive version priced at Rs 10,999. But how does the phone perform and is this a good budget option? Here is our review of the Redmi 5 smartphone.