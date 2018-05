Updated: May 21, 2018 5:22:36 pm

OnePlus 6 also comes in an Avengers Limited edition with a price of Rs 44,999. The OnePlus 6 Avengers variant will only come in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage with special Avengers wallpaper theme pre-loaded on to the phone. OnePlus 6 Avengers goes on sale from May 29 on Amazon India and OnePlus India online store.