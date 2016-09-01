IFA 2016: Lenovo Moto Z Play First Look Video

Updated: September 1, 2016 8:51 pm

The new Moto Z Play has a 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display, but a lower Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. There will be a dual-SIM option in this as well, along with microSD slot support. Moto Z Play comes with a 16 MP rear camera on its own along with a 5MP front camera. The battery on this is 3510 mAh, which is bigger than the one on the more premium Moto Z.

Just like the Moto Z and Moto Z Force — the latter has a shatterproof display, the Moto Z Play also has a Type-C USB connector. But it also has a headphone jack unlike the other two phones, which skipped the 3.5 mm port.

At present the Moto Z Force is a Verizon exclusive device in the US. Moto Z is the semi-modular series from Motorola and has a variety of Mods, which can be strapped onto the back of the smartphone for extra functionality. The Moto Z Play is a new phone at a differential price point from the company, which is pitching phones with Mods as the next level of innovation in smartphones.