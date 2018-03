Updated: March 16, 2018 7:39 pm

WhatsApp Payments with UPI support has been spotted on Android and iOS beta versions of the app. According to reports, iOS beta version v2.18.21 has the UPI-based payment option, while WhatsApp Android running version v2.18.41 has this option reflecting for some users. Here is how payments work on WhatsApp. Read | WhatsApp Payments: Who will pay and who will gain?