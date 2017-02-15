Are You Living In Dubai? Soon You May Be Using Flying Cars To Bypass Daily Traffic

Updated: February 15, 2017 6:35 pm

Dubai hopes to have a passenger-carrying drone regularly buzzing through the skyline. To bypass the daily traffic problems of commuters, a flying car or Autonomous Aerial Vehicle has been showcased in Dubai to fly driver-less. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority introduced this flying car at the three-day World Government Summit held in Dubai. The arrival of the Chinese-made EHang 184 is touted to be eco-friendly and able to fly low altitude that can ferry people over short distances. The craft can carry a passenger weighing up to 100 kilograms and a small suitcase.