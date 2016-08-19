Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art Cheering Sindhu Ahead Of Final Match

Updated: August 19, 2016 6:31 pm

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture to extend wishes to ace badminton player PV Sindhu, ahead of the final match which is slated for today at the Rio Olympics. As the country revelled in Raksha Bandhan festivities yesterday, Pattnaik created a sand sculpture wishing PV Sindhu good luck which read ‘All brothers good wishes to Sindhu’. The sand artist earlier congratulated wrestler Sakshi Malik for winning a bronze medal in wrestling at Rio, at Puri beach of Odisha.

India’s PV Sindhu has confirmed at least a silver medal at the Rio Olympics women’s singles badminton finals due to be held on Friday. Sindhu has achieved this feat after beating world number two Wang Yihan of China in the quarterfinals before defeating Okuhara Nazomi of Japan in the semifinals on Thursday. As Sindhu became India’s first ever shuttler to reach the final of this sport in Olympics,